शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Two bike-borne men were hit by a car after one of them dragged by it on road in Raipur

कार ड्राइवर की बर्बरता, बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद व्यक्ति को रोड पर घसीटा, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 05:45 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। रायपुर में दो बाइक सवारों को एक कार ने टक्कर मार दी थी। टक्कर लगने के बाद दोनों में से एक व्यक्ति दूर जा गिरा जबकि दूसरा कार के नीचे आ गया। कार ड्राइवर ने पहले तो कार रोकी फिर भागने लगा। 
विज्ञापन
दूसरा व्यक्ति कार के नीचे फंसा हुआ था जिसे ड्राइवर काफी दूर तक घसीटता हुआ ले गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बाइक सवार व्यक्तियों में से एक को मामूली चोटें आईं हैं जबकि दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल है। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
 




वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि हादसे के बाद कार ड्राइवर एक पल के लिए रुका और अगले ही पल वो कार के नीचे फंसे व्यक्ति को रोड पर घसीटता हुआ ले गया।
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के चार दोषियों को 30 साल की कैद

15 दिसंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में एक साल में एक भी किसान ने आत्महत्या नहीं की: सीएम बघेल

14 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर असम में बवाल
India News

राज्यों को नागरिकता कानून लागू करने से इनकार करने का हक नहीं है: केंद्र

13 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
kamalnath bhupesh
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर जामिया के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर पथराव, भिड़ंत में कई घायल

13 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Faridabad

आयकर अधिकारी सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों में जगा रहे अफसर बनने की अलख

13 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
bike-borne car accident raipur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rashifal
Predictions

15 दिसंबर 2019 का राशिफल: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए खास रहेगा पौष मास का पहला रविवार

15 दिसंबर 2019

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

आखिर कौन है पवन जल्लाद, जो निर्भिया के दोषियों को फांसी देने के लिए है तैयार

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दिल्ली नहीं तमिलनाडु पुलिस को दी गई फांसी घर की सुरक्षा, हर दोषी के साथ तैनात एक जवान

14 दिसंबर 2019

देवरिया में होटल से पड़की गईं महिलाएं
Gorakhpur

देह व्यापार का आरोपी होटल मालिक दबोचा, पकड़े गए 29 महिलाओं-27 पुरुषों के साथ ये हुआ

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bilaspur

हिमाचल में पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
निर्भया कांड के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामला : दोषी पवन के पिता ने याचिका में लगाया है पैसे लेकर चैनल को साक्षात्कार देने का आरोप 

14 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने गंगा का किया निरीक्षण
Kanpur

कानपुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने गंगा का किया निरीक्षण, सीढ़ियों पर बिगड़ा संतुलन, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

संजय राउत का राहुल गांधी पर निशाना, कहा- सावरकर का अपमान मत करो 

14 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान और सई मांजरेकर
Bollywood

'दबंग 3' की अभिनेत्री ने साझा की तस्वीर, फैंस बोले- 'सलमान खान से शादी कर लो'

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ED
Chhattisgarh

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़ में ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 12 ठिकानों पर छापा

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की तरफ से बड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ईडी ने बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के 12 से अधिक स्थानों पर तलाशी कर रहा है। ईडी की यह कार्रवाई डिफॉल्टर कंपनी से जुड़े परिसरों में चल रही है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पूर्व थानेदार पर आदिवासी महिला से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, मामला दर्ज

13 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में भी उन्नाव जैसी वारदात, जमानत पर रिहा आरोपी ने महिला को हंसिया से गोदा

9 दिसंबर 2019

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexual harassment by four men in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: लड़की को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से माओवादी नेता रमन्ना की मौत : पुलिस

10 दिसंबर 2019

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एन कुजूर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : स्कूल का शिक्षक छात्राओं से मांगता था फोन नंबर, करता था अश्लील मांग

9 दिसंबर 2019

आईटीबीपी के जवान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: आपस में भिड़े आईटीबीपी के जवान, गोलीबारी में छह की मौत, दो घायल

4 दिसंबर 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chhattisgarh

कांग्रेस काफिले पर हमले में आरोपी सुमित्रा पुनेम गिरफ्तार, मारे गए थे कई बड़े नेता

29 नवंबर 2019

कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर आशीष
Chhattisgarh

हाथ पैर के बिना पैदा हुआ था ये शख्स, काबिलियत के दम पर आज कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर

1 दिसंबर 2019

marital rape
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: महिला का जला हुआ शव बरामद, दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका

1 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

क्रिसमस से पहले तमिलनाडु के कोयंबतूर के बाज़ारों में विभिन्न प्रकार के रंग-बिरंगे सजावटी सामान दिखाई दे रहे हैं। देखिए वीडियो

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

मेनाका 1:25

कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया मेनाका को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

जिप रोप से गिरी बच्ची
Chhattisgarh

स्कूल में एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स में भाग ले रही बच्ची 30 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरी, आईसीयू में भर्ती

15 नवंबर 2019

गेसराम चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अयोध्या: कारसेवा के दौरान पेट में लगी थी गोली, आज भीख मांगकर कर गुजार रहे जिंदगी

11 नवंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम बघेल बोले- संघ की वेशभूषा और वाद्ययंत्र भारतीय नहीं है

15 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के गढ़ के तौर पर बदनाम अबूझमाड़, पर्यटकों से हो रहा गुलजार

25 नवंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

सीएम बघेल बोले, हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपियों के मुठभेड़ से हुआ इंसाफ

6 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ का जवान शहीद

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited