कार ड्राइवर की बर्बरता, बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद व्यक्ति को रोड पर घसीटा, देखें वीडियो

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Two bike-borne men were hit by a car after which one of them was dragged by it on road in Raipur. Police say,"Accused has been arrested. The man who was riding the bike received minor injuries while other is seriously injured and admitted to hospital".(13.12) pic.twitter.com/vNJGga3gZM— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की तरफ से बड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ईडी ने बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के 12 से अधिक स्थानों पर तलाशी कर रहा है। ईडी की यह कार्रवाई डिफॉल्टर कंपनी से जुड़े परिसरों में चल रही है।
11 दिसंबर 2019