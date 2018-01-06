Download App
powerfulI explosive devices planted by Naxals recovered in Raipur's Bijapur 

छत्तीसगढ़ः टला बड़ा हादसा, बीजापुर में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए तीन आईईडी बरामद

एजेंसी/रायपुर Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 03:36 PM IST
powerfulI explosive devices planted by Naxals recovered in Raipur's Bijapur 
नक्सलियों से बरामद हथियार (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले से सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन शक्तिशाली आईईडी बरामद किए हैं। हालांकि इस बारे में संदेह है कि ये आईईडी नक्सलियों ने ही लगाए होंगे। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मोहित गर्ग ने शनिवार को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सीआरपीएफ और स्थानीय पुलिस के संयुक्त दल ने बासागुडा पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के वन क्षेत्र सड़क निर्माण स्थल से तीन देसी बम बरामद किए हैं। जिनका वजन 15 किग्रा, 9 किग्रा और 5 किग्रा है। यह सड़क बीजापुर के बासागुडा से सुकमा जिले के जगारगुंडा तक बनाई जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि बम निरोधी दस्ते ने तीनों बमों को निष्क्रिय कर दिया है। 

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले शुक्रवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में सुरक्षा बलों ने मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली समेत दो नक्सलियों को मार दिया था। नक्सल प्रभावित बीजापुर जिले में गंगालूर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत मुडुवांडी और कवाड़गांव के जंगल में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई थी। 
 
naxals bijapur crpf chhattisgarh
