छत्तीसगढ़ में फंसे मध्यप्रदेश के मजदूर, बांस की बाड़ बनाकर कमा लिए 24 हजार रुपये

Forest Department has provided them with bamboos to make tree guards & pays Rs 200 for making a tree guard so a worker earns around Rs 500 per day. We are providing them food&other essentials, as we consider them as our guests: Deepak Soni, District Collector, Surajpur. https://t.co/XypdwVSEzB pic.twitter.com/oZoxhpFGnO