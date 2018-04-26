शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सल विरोधी अभियान को मिली बड़ी सफलता, 60 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 02:19 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: sixty naxals surrendered in Abujmarh
छत्तीसगढ़ के बस्तर में 60 नक्सलियों ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण किया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, सभी नक्सलियों ने बस्तर के आईजी विवेकानंद सिन्हा के सामने अबूझमाड़ में आत्मसमर्पण किया है। 
 



बताया जा रहा है कि भरमार बंदूक और अन्य हथियारों के साथ सभी नक्सलियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया है। कई आपराधिक मामलों में शामिल ये नक्सली आत्मसमर्पण के लिए पिछले कई दिनों से पुलिस के संपर्क में थे। पुलिस के नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत यह एक बड़ी सफलता मानी जा रही है।
