हाथ पैर के बिना पैदा हुआ था ये शख्स, काबिलियत के दम पर आज कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर

Chhattisgarh: Ashish, a specially-abled man working at Shankargarh Panchayat office in Balrampur as a computer operator is the sole breadwinner for his family. He says, "I don't have arms & legs since birth but I do a job along with pursuing my higher studies." pic.twitter.com/FTLFENyKQr

Balrampur Collector Sanjeev Kumar Jha says ,"Ashish inspires many people. He does all his work himself. He is not dependent on anyone for his livelihood. I have asked the Circle Officer to also employ his father who provides assistance to him." #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/BrVsMVvOif