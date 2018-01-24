अपना शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़, चार जवान शहीद, 7 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 05:26 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: encounter with Naxals 4 security personnel lost their lives 
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर स्थित गुमटेर में नक्सलियों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में सेना के चार जवान शहीद हो गए। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इसमें 7 जवान घायल भी हुए हैं।  

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुठभेड़ में घायलों को अस्पताल भेजा जा रहा है। घायल जवानों में से चार जवान की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। बता दें कि नक्सलियों के खिलाफ यह मुठभेड़ सुबह से ही चल रही थी। नक्सलियों ने अपने नापाक मंसूबों को अंजाम देने के लिए मौका मिलने पर सुरक्षाबलों को घेरा और फायरिंग शुरू कर दी।
 



बता दें कि इससे पहले छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र छुरिया थाना के झाडीखैरा जंगल में सोमवार यानि 22 जनवरी को सात-सात किलो के दो टीफीन बम बरामद किए गए थे। यह बम पुलिस और आईटीबीपी के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे सर्चिंग अभियान तहत बरामद किए गए जिन्हें संयुक्त टीम के द्वारा तुरंत नष्ट कर दिया गया था। 
Related Videos

VIDEO: IED ब्लास्ट में जख्मी महिलाओं को इस तरह ले जाया गया अस्पताल

नक्सल प्रभावित छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में दो ग्रामीण महिलाएं आईईडी ब्लास्ट की चपेट में आ जाने की वजह से घायल हो गईं। इनका इलाज बीजापुर के जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

9 जनवरी 2018

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans welcome 2018 in bastar chhatisgarh 1:26

सरहदों पर जवानों ने ऐसे मनाया ‘न्यू ईयर’

1 जनवरी 2018

Women allegedly molested by army jawans in bijapur chhatisgarh 3:01

महिलाओं ने सुरक्षा बलों पर लगाए संगीन आरोप, सभी हुए शर्मसार

23 दिसंबर 2017

4 JAWANS KILLED, 1 INJURED AFTER CRPF JAWAN OPENS FIRE IN CAMPUS BIJAPUR CHHATTISGARH 1:23

छत्तीसगढ़ में CRPF जवान ने साथियों पर चलाई गोली, चार की मौत

10 दिसंबर 2017

Cbi to investigate Chhattisgarh cd case, Rajesh Munat corners Congress for ‘defaming’ his image 3:45

सीडी कांड की CBI जांच के ऐलान के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ के मंत्री मूणत के घर जश्न

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

New Anti-Maoist strategy: Red Corridor and Naxalite affected area shrinks to 58 districts
India News

ऐतिहासिक गिरावट की ओर 'नक्सलवाद', सिकुड़ रहा है 'लाल गलियारा'

24 जनवरी 2018

A Chhattisgarh brave girl helped the police to arrested gangsters
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः लड़की ने पेश की बहादुरी की मिसाल, खुद को बचाया, बदमाशों को भी गिरफ्तार करवाया

19 जनवरी 2018

youth councellor wants to become chief minister for one day like nayak movie
Chhattisgarh

एक दिन का सीएम बनना चाहता है यह पार्षद, जानिए क्यों

15 जनवरी 2018

Naxals set fire to six vehicles in Balrampur Bauxite Mine in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

नक्सलियों ने बलरामपुर बॉक्साइट खदान में छह गाड़ियों में आग लगाई

7 जनवरी 2018

powerfulI explosive devices planted by Naxals recovered in Raipur's Bijapur 
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः टला बड़ा हादसा, बीजापुर में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए तीन आईईडी बरामद

6 जनवरी 2018

Farmer brought to bank on a cot in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

चारपाई पर लादकर बैंक ले गए लोग, जानें पूरा मामला

22 दिसंबर 2017

