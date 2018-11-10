शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव : कांग्रेस का भाजपा पर वार, कहा- सरकार को देश के मौजूदा इतिहास का कोई अंदाजा नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 08:21 AM IST
chhattisgarh elections: modi govt has no idea of the recent history of this country said congress
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर माहौल गर्म है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने छत्तीसगढ़ शुक्रवार को कई रैलियां कीं। कल राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर जमकर हमला बोला। आज एक बार फिर कांग्रेस ने भाजपा पर वार किया है। कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि "भाजपा सरकार को इस देश के मौजूदा इतिहास का कोई अंदाजा नहीं है।"
"वो कांग्रेस ही थी जिसने छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हिंसा में अपनी सत्ता खो दी थी। हम अच्छी तरह वहां की परिस्थितियों से वाकिफ हैं।" खेड़ा ने कहा कि "क्या भाजपा नक्सलवाद से लड़ना जानती है पर हम लड़ना जानतें है। वो सिर्फ इस के आसपास राजनीति कर सकते हैं।" 


अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

