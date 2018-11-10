This (BJP) govt has no idea of the recent history of this country. It's the Congress party that lost its entire state leadership in Chhattisgarh to Naxal violence. Do they even know how to fight Naxalism? They can only play politics around it: Congress leader Pawan Khera pic.twitter.com/0yTLuhRHQM— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आज डोंगरगढ़ में घोषणापत्र जारी किया। किसानों, बेरोजगारों पर नजर
9 नवंबर 2018