Students study outside as classrooms are filled with EVMs at a govt school in Ludhiana

लुधियानाः कक्षा में रखीं ईवीएम मशीनें, बच्चे बाहर बैठ पढ़ने को मजबूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लुधियाना (पंजाब) Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 06:43 PM IST
क्लासरूम के बाहर पढ़ते छात्र
क्लासरूम के बाहर पढ़ते छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंजाब के लुधियाना में एक सरकारी स्कूल में बच्चे कक्षा के बाहर पढ़ने को मजबूर हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि क्लासरूम में ईवीएम मशीनें अभी तक रखीं हुई हैं। वहीं कमरे में सील भी लगा हुआ है। पूरे मामले पर प्रिंसिपल ए नंदा का कहना है कि 'हमने उच्च अधिकारियों को बताया है और उन्होंने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन भी दिया है। ईवीएम को मई के अंत में यहां रखा गया था। जून और 8 जुलाई तक स्कूल की छुट्टियां थीं।
student study classrooms evms govt school ludhiana
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

