स्टार निशानेबाज मनु भाकर की कार को बस ने मारी टक्कर, ट्वीट कर लिखा- मुझे मारने का प्रयास किया गया

Haryana Roadways tried to kill me . Running Rush drive and overtaking on very high speed.Dadri Depo .Bus no 5483

Driver name Mohan. driver no 222,Said he has to reach Chandigadh and can’t wait !!@mlkhattar @kundu @anilvijminister @the_hindu @timesofindia @abpnewstv @cmohry pic.twitter.com/DKn7F0rJco