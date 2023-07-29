Chandigarh: नशे और हथियारों के साथ गैंगस्टर रवि बलाचोरिया गैंग के दो गुर्गे काबू, ड्रग मनी भी बरामद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria
2 main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FptIENjlPK— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 29, 2023
