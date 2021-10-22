शहर चुनें

लखीमपुर कांड: आज पीड़ित परिवारों को 50-50 लाख रुपये के चेक सौंपेगी पंजाब सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 22 Oct 2021 12:13 PM IST
लखीमपुर खीरी हिंसा
लखीमपुर खीरी हिंसा - फोटो : पीटीआई
पंजाब के कृषि मंत्री रणदीप सिंह नाभा लखीमपुर खीरी कांड में मारे गए किसानों के पांच परिवारों और एक पत्रकार को 50-50 लाख रुपये के चेक सौंपेंगे। पंजाब सरकार पीड़ित परिवारों को आज मुआवजा प्रदान करेगी। लखीमपुर दौरे के दौरान सीएम चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने मृतकों के आश्रितों को 50-50 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने की घोषणा की थी। 
city & states chandigarh punjab agriculture minister punjab news minister randeep nabha lakhimpur kheri incident kisan andolan farm laws
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

