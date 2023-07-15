Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Flood: 19 villages lost road connectivity in Sangrur

Punjab Flood: टापू की तरह नजर आ रहा मूनक क्षेत्र, घग्गर का दिखा विकराल रूप, 19 गांवों का आपसी संपर्क टूटा

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, संगरूर (पंजाब) Published by: ajay kumar Updated Sat, 15 Jul 2023 01:08 AM IST
सार

मुदकी क्षेत्र से आ रहे सेमनाला के ओवरफ्लो होने से मुक्तसर के गांव सीरवाली व भंगेवाला के खेतों में पानी घुस आया है। कुछ ही मिनटों में नई रोपी गई धान की फसल पानी में डूब गई। खेतों में पानी तीन फुट तक भर गया है। जिस कारण दोनों गांवों की 100 एकड़ से ज्यादा धान की फसल बर्बाद हो गई है।

Punjab Flood: 19 villages lost road connectivity in Sangrur
संगरूर में बाढ़। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी

विस्तार
घग्गर नदी में आई बाढ़ के कारण मूनक क्षेत्र के गांव टापू की तरह नजर आ रहे हैं। चारों तरफ दूर-दूर तक पानी फैला है। हजारों एकड़ फसल पानी में डूब गई है। घरों में पानी घुस गया है। लोगों ने सामान घरों की छतों पर रख लिया है। मूनक के साथ जुड़ने वाले 19 गांवों का आपसी संपर्क टूट चुका है।



हिसार-चंडीगढ़ को जोड़ने वाला मुख्य हाईवे मूनक से टोहाना रोड टूटने की वजह से बंद हो गया है। घग्गर में पड़ी दरारों से पानी इतनी तेज रफ्तार से निकल रहा है कि मूनक शहर समेत गांव बनारसी, बोपुर, अनदाना, शाहपुर थेडी, चांदू मंडवी, मकोरड़, फुल्लद, घमूरघाट, गनोटा, रामपुरा, रामपुरा बाजीगर बस्ती, कुदनी, हांडा, नवांगांव, होतीपुर, बुशैहरा, हमीरगढ़, सुरजनभैणी गांवों को पानी ने चारों तरफ से घेर लिया है। 


लोगों ने अपने स्तर पर मिट्टी से भरे थैले भरकर अपने घरों के आगे रख हैं ताकि पानी उनके घरों में न घुस सके। कई घरों में पानी घुसने से लोगों के सामान को क्षति पहुंची है और लोगों ने बाकी सामान को अपने घरों की छतों पर रख लिया है। वहीं समाज सेवी संस्थाएं और एसजीपीसी सदस्य लंगर व अन्य सामान उन तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन, एनडीआरएफ और आर्मी घग्गर नदी में पड़ी दरारों को भरने में जुटी है।

मदद को आगे आया डेरा सच्चा सौदा

बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए डेरा सच्चा सौदा आगे आया। डेरे ने 24 घंटे मुफ्त रोटी (लंगर) की सुविधा शुरू कर की है। मूनक के नामचर्चा घर के पास सड़क पर टेंट लगाकर मुफ्त फूड सर्विस सेंटर खोल दिया है। डेरा सच्चा सौदा के 85 सदस्य बलदेव कृष्ण इंसां कुलारां ने बताया कि बाढ़ के पानी कारण लोगों को बड़े स्तर पर सुविधाओं की कमी आ रही है। इस कारण डेरा सच्चा सौदा द्वारा यह मुफ्त फूड सर्विस सेंटर खोला गया है।

मुक्तसर: सेमनाला ओवरफ्लो होने से मिनटों में डूबी धान की फसल

मुदकी क्षेत्र से आ रहे सेमनाला के ओवरफ्लो होने से मुक्तसर के गांव सीरवाली व भंगेवाला के खेतों में पानी घुस आया है। कुछ ही मिनटों में नई रोपी गई धान की फसल पानी में डूब गई। खेतों में पानी तीन फुट तक भर गया है। जिस कारण दोनों गांवों की 100 एकड़ से ज्यादा धान की फसल बर्बाद हो गई है। उधर, गांव के लोगों को डर सताने लगा है कि पानी कहीं उनके घरों की तरफ न आ जाए। हालांकि किसानों का कहना है कि उनकी ओर से ड्रेन विभाग के अधिकारी को सूचित किया गया है। 

वहीं गांव लुबानियावाली में पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर खेतों व अन्य जगह पर जमा हो गया है। गांव भंगेवाला निवासी किसान सोहन सिंह ने बताया कि सेमनाला की सफाई ना होने के कारण पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर उनके खेतों में भर गया है। धान की फसल पानी में पूरी तरह से डूबने के कारण बर्बाद हो गई है। गांव में करीब 80 एकड़ फसल पानी में डूब गई है। 

भंगेवाला के किसान गुरचरण सिंह ने बताया कि करीब आठ साल से सेम नाले की सफाई नहीं की गई। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को कई बार इस बार सूचित किया जा चुका है लेकिन उनकी कोई भी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। 20 हजार रुपये जेब से खर्च कर उन्होंने सेम नाले की थोड़ी बहुत सफाई करवाई थी। 

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के समक्ष अपील है कि वह नालों की सफाई करवाएं ताकि उनकी फसल बर्बाद होने से बच सकें। सीरवाली गांव के किसान जसपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उसकी 10 एकड़ धान की फसल पानी में डूब गई है। 

सुनाम: सरहिंद ड्रेन में पानी बढ़ने से 200 एकड़ फसल डूबी

सरहिंद ड्रेन में लगातार पानी बढ़ने से आसपास के खेतों को अपनी चपेट में लेना शुरू कर दिया है। सुनाम से सटे तीन गांवों और शहरी इलाके में करीब दो सौ एकड़ फसल पानी में डूबने डूब गई है। यहां के गांव महिलां चौक की एक सौ एकड़ से अधिक फसल, मर्दखेड़ा की 40 एकड़, अकालगढ़ की 20 एकड़ और सुनाम शहर की 40 एकड़ फसल पानी में डूब गई है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Download App Now