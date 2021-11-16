एलान: श्री करतारपुर साहिब जाएगी पंजाब की पूरी कैबिनेट, सीएम चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी भी टेकेंगे माथा

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has announced that entire State Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as a part of the first delegation after reopening of Kartarpur corridor: CMO
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/wCcpy49Zu0— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.