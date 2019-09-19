शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Cabinet approves modalities for distribution of smart mobile phones to youth

पंजाब सरकार का 11वीं और 12वीं की छात्राओं को तोहफा, दिसंबर में देगी स्मार्टफोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पंजाब Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 07:07 PM IST
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब मंत्रिमंडल ने युवाओं को स्मार्टफोन बांटने पर मुहर लगा दी है। इस योजना की शुरुआत इसी साल दिसंबर से होगी। पहले चरण में उन लड़कियों को स्मार्टफोन बांटे जाएंगे जिन लड़कियों के पास स्मार्टफोन नहीं है और वे कक्षा 11वीं और 12वीं की छात्रा हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 

बता दें कि विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस ने मुफ्त स्मार्टफोन देने की घोषणा करते हुए कहा था कि सत्ता में आने के 100 दिन के भीतर ही 18 से 35 साल के नौजवानों को स्मार्टफोन दे दिए जाएंगे।

चुनाव के समय कांग्रेस ने मुफ्त स्मार्टफोन को लेकर युवाओं का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी किया था, जिसमें पटियाला, लुधियाना, अमृतसर और बठिंडा जिलों में भारी संख्या में कांग्रेस के पास अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नकली नोट
Chandigarh

लुधियानाः यू ट्यूब से सीखकर छाप डाले 1.69 लाख रुपये के जाली नोट, छापा मारकर पकड़े दो लोग

19 सितंबर 2019

नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
World

भगोड़े हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की न्यायिक हिरासत 17 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ी

19 सितंबर 2019

पानी का इस्तेमाल
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट में पंजाब सरकार का हलफनामा, निर्माण व बागवानी में साफ पानी के इस्तेमाल पर लगेगी रोक

19 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चार नए न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्ति, शीर्ष अदालत में जजों की संख्या हुई 34

18 सितंबर 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कर्मचारी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सड़कों पर यूं ही नहीं बरपा हंगामा, कर्मचारियों में मची है मांगें मनवाने की होड़

18 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

जरा सी बात पर आलिया ने सरेआम बॉडीगार्ड्स को फटकारा, यूजर बोले- बदतमीजी तो करेंगी ही

19 सितंबर 2019

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

जरा सी बात पर आलिया ने सरेआम बॉडीगार्ड्स को फटकारा, यूजर बोले- बदतमीजी तो करेंगी ही

19 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
amarinder singh congress punjab high school smart phone
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

टी-20 के किंग बने विराट, अपने नाम किए ये तीन विश्व रिकॉर्ड

19 सितंबर 2019

सरकारी खजाने से भरा जाता रहा इन मुख्यमंत्रियों का टैक्स
India News

सात राज्यों के वे मुख्यमंत्री, जो करोड़पति होकर भी खुद टैक्स नहीं भरते

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rajnath Singh Tejas
India News

तस्वीरों में देखें: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में उड़ान

19 सितंबर 2019

Alia, Ranveer and Deepika
Bollywood

IIFA 2019: रणवीर-आलिया सहित इन सितारों ने जीता अवॉर्ड, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

19 सितंबर 2019

काजल, कटरीना और तृषा
Bollywood

सुपरहिट फिल्में देने के बाद भी आज तक कुंवारी हैं ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, एक की उम्र तो है 47

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टमेटो सॉस
Meerut

तस्वीरें देखकर टमेटो सॉस से कर लेंगे तौबा, खतरनाक केमिकल व सड़ी सब्जियां, गंदगी में हो रहा तैयार

19 सितंबर 2019

एलसीए तेजस
India News

चीन-पाक के 'थंडरबर्ड' को पलक झपकते खत्म कर देगा स्वदेशी तेजस, ये हैं विशेषताएं

19 सितंबर 2019

गिरफ्तार युवती और उसके भाई जीजा
Delhi NCR

हत्याकांडः लिव-इन पार्टनर ने ही रची थी खौफनाक साजिश, कारण जान पुलिस भी हैरान

19 सितंबर 2019

तेजस में उड़ान भरने के बाद रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

तेजस में उड़ान भरने वाले पहले रक्षा मंत्री बने राजनाथ, बोले- कैप्टन ने जो कहा, करता गया

19 सितंबर 2019

kumar vishwas
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा ने AAP छोड़ने को लेकर ली कुमार विश्वास की चुटकी, मिला मजेदार जवाब

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनाव में चौधर’ के लिए जरूरी है 36 बिरादरियों का 'आशीर्वाद’, लुभाने में जुटे पार्टी नेता

हरियाणा में 36 बिरादरियों का खासा प्रभाव माना जाता है। कहा जाता है कि सूबे में वही सियासी दल सत्ता में काबिज होता है, जो इन सभी बिरादरियों का विश्वास जीत लेता है।

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मंत्री अनिल विज
Chandigarh

अनिल विज ने किया ट्वीट- कांग्रेस राज में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने जमीन खरीदी-बेची, कानूनी जांच होनी चाहिए

19 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

सुहागरात पर पति से बोली- शादी किसी और से करना चाहती थी, हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- यह क्रूरता से कम नहीं

17 सितंबर 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

गुरदासपुरः करतारपुर कॉरिडोर निर्माण कार्य देखने डेरा बाबा नानक पहुंचे सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह

19 सितंबर 2019

dr. ghose
Chandigarh

अब मुश्किल समय में पुलिस से पहले डोर बेल बनेगी मददगार

19 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट का फरमानः शहीद की पत्नी या पति जिंदा तो अभिभावक नहीं हैं फैमिली पेंशन के हकदार

18 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

प्रिंस हत्याकांड के आरोपी भोलू की याचिका पर हरियाणा सरकार और सीबीआई को नोटिस, जानिए मामला

19 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ सुशील गुप्ता
Chandigarh

सुशील गुप्ता बोले, भाजपा ने आपसी भाईचारे को बांटने का काम किया

19 सितंबर 2019

anemia
Chandigarh

धनखड़ का आह्वान, अगले पांच साल में हरियाणा को बनाना है एनीमिया मुक्त

19 सितंबर 2019

हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट ने बेटियों को दिया झटका, 90 साल की मां का ध्यान नहीं रखने पर गंवानी पड़ी प्रॉपर्टी

18 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

30 के बाद भी सिंगल हैं बॉलीवुड के ये अभिनेत्रियां

रणवीर सिंह- दीपिका पादुकोण, प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस जैसे कई स्टार कपल्स अक्सर रिलेशनशिप गोल्स देते नजर आते हैं। लेकिन इसके दूसरी ओर आज भी ऐसी कई अभिनेत्रियां हैं जो कुंवारी हैं , हालांकि इन एक्ट्रेसेस के खाते में कई सुपरहिट फिल्में शामिल हैं।

19 सितंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी, अमित शाह 2:14

ममता बनर्जी ने अमित शाह से की मुलाकात, असम में एनआरसी का मुद्दा उठाया

19 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

दाल-चावल ठीक कर सकता है खानदानी बीमारी

19 सितंबर 2019

मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन 1:27

अजहरुद्दीन ने फिर किया HCA के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आवेदन, कभी सट्टेबाजी में फंसकर खत्म हुआ था करियर

19 सितंबर 2019

संजय राउतरे 2:53

'नजरिया’ कार्यक्रम में बोले फिल्म निर्माता संजय राउतरे, सिनेमा में बदलाव जनता की मांग

19 सितंबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का धमकी भरा पत्र मिलने के बाद रेलवे स्टेशनों पर हाई अलर्ट

18 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

डीएसडब्ल्यू पर फैसले के लिए 28 को सीनेट की बैठक बुलाए पीयू और वीडियोग्राफी भी हो: हाईकोर्ट

19 सितंबर 2019

Anil vij
Chandigarh

मंत्री अनिल विज बोले- पूर्व सीएम हुड्डा तो पलटूराम हैं, कुमारी सैलजा पर भी साधा निशाना

18 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक नियम
Chandigarh

पंजाब में ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर जुर्माना होगा कम, अगले हफ्ते लागू होगी नई पालिसी: रजिया सुल्ताना

18 सितंबर 2019

एली मांगट
Mohali

मोहालीः सिंगर एली मांगट व उसके साथी को मिली जमानत, रिमांड में पुलिस ने पीटा, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे

19 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Chandigarh

पटियालाः 20 साल से डीएसपी के घर रह रहे एएसआई ने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, नहीं की थी शादी

17 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited