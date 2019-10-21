शहर चुनें

पंजाब उपचुनावः चार विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी, बढ़ चढ़कर लोग ले रहें हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 09:39 AM IST
Punjab By Elections 2019 Voting Live Updates
पंजाब उपचुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

09:20 AM, 21-Oct-2019
पंजाब की चार विधानसभा सीटों पर सोमवार सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान जारी है। लोग बढ़ चढ़कर मतदान में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। लुधियाना की दाखा विधानसभा में सुबह 9 बजे तक 6.54 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। मुकेरियां से आप के उम्मीदवार प्रो. जीएस मुल्तानी अपने गाँव मंसूरपुर में परिवार के साथ मतदान किया।

मुकेरियां से कांग्रेस प्रत्यशी इन्दू बाला ने आर्य स्कूल में मतदान किया। आर्य स्कूल में ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी जंगी लाल महाजन ने भी परिवार के साथ मतदान किया। मुकेरियां विधानसभा में सुबह 9 बजे तक 12 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।
punjab by elections 2019 punjab by elections voting live updates
