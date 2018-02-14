Haryana: A national level Kabaddi player from Rohtak met Haryana Women's Commission with complaint against her parents saying they are forcing her to get married & had locked her up in a room after she refused to get married, says she wants to continue with her studies and sports pic.twitter.com/VG2RbQJDWW— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी द्वारा रामपुर के बागेश्वर मंदिर में भगवान शिव की आराधना पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा का कहना है कि दिल में कुछ ओर हो और जाहिर कुछ और करते हैं तो इससे न तो अमन होगा और न ही कभी मोहब्बत बढ़ेगी।
13 फरवरी 2018