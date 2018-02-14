अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   national kabaddi player preeti wrote letter to chief minister to save life from family

'बचा लो मुझे, पिता से जान को खतरा है', कहते हुए नेशनल प्लेयर ने सुनाई आपबीती

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा) Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 09:48 AM IST
national kabaddi player preeti wrote letter to chief minister to save life from family
कबड्डी खिलाड़ी प्रीति
पिता जबरन शादी कराना चाहते हैं, बचा लो मुझे। मेरी जान को खतरा है, कहते हुए नेशनल कबड्डी प्लेयर रो पड़ी और परिवार के खिलाफ बगावत पर उतर आई। मामला हरियाणा के रोहतक का है। कबड्डी खिलाड़ी प्रीति ने अपने परिवार के खिलाफ शिकायत दी है।

खिलाड़ी ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्टर से लेकर महिला आयोग और डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर गुहार लगाई है कि वे उसे बचा लें। पढ़ाई करते हुए वह खेल में इंटरनेशनल स्तर तक पहुंचकर देश व प्रदेश का नाम रोशन करना चाहती है। लेकिन पिता उसकी शादी उससे ज्यादा उम्र के शख्स से कराना चाहते हैं।

वहीं सारा मामला जानने के बाद महिला आयोग ने खिलाड़ी को आश्वासन दिया है कि वे उसे इंसाफ दिलाएंगे।
 




RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

प्रीति ने शिकायत में यह जानकारी दी
national kabaddi player national player kabaddi player preeti haryana chief minister

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rental boyfriends post being viral on facebook
Weird Stories

'वैलेंटाइन डे' पर चाहिए किराये का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड तो यहां सम्पर्क करें

14 फरवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first look from Fanne Khan film is out
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे: ऐश्वर्या ने फैंस को तोहफे में दिया 'फन्ने खां', फर्स्ट लुक देख अभिषेक हो जाएंगे कायल

14 फरवरी 2018

China developed major technology change with this new invention
Science Wonders

दुनिया को बड़ी चुनौती देगा चीन का ये नया आविष्कार, भारत को भी लेना चाहिए सबक

14 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

14 फरवरी 2018

Five thousand rupees note viral on social media
Weird Stories

क्या आपने पांच हजार का नोट देखा है?, अगर नहीं तो जानिए वायरल खबर का सच

14 फरवरी 2018

Prank video being viral on social media just before Valentines Day
Weird Stories

प्रेमिका को पार्क में ले जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो सावधान, पहले वीडियो देख लें

14 फरवरी 2018

Know about what women likes most on Valentine Day
Weird Stories

'वेलेंटाइन डे' पर औरतों को चाहिए ये, पसंद-नापसंद जानकर दीजिए मनचाहा तोहफा

14 फरवरी 2018

Priya Varrier film oru adaar love teaser out roshan abdul amazed with her killer look
Bollywood

VIDEO: आंखों से तीर चलाने के बाद प्रिया ने होठों से मारी गोली, अब क्या होगा इंडिया के यूथ का

14 फरवरी 2018

Arbaaz Khan spotted with her new girl friend
Bollywood

WIFE मलाइका से तलाक के बाद नई गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ Valentine Day मना रहे अरबाज, पहली बार दिखा चेहरा

13 फरवरी 2018

Mallika sherawat asked help of Sushma Swaraj on twitter
Bollywood

मल्लिका शेरावत ने मांगी सुषमा स्वराज से मदद, Twitter पर लोगों ने किए उल्टे-सीधे कमेंट

14 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Deobandi ulema angry at the worship of Shiva of Abbas Naqvi
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी के शिवलिंग पर दूध चढ़ाने से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी द्वारा रामपुर के बागेश्वर मंदिर में भगवान शिव की आराधना पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा का कहना है कि दिल में कुछ ओर हो और जाहिर कुछ और करते हैं तो इससे न तो अमन होगा और न ही कभी मोहब्बत बढ़ेगी।

13 फरवरी 2018

tejaswi yadav Said Nitish Five Year but we will do 50 years politics
Bihar

तेजस्वी बोले- मिट्टी में मिलने की बारी अब नीतीश की, वो पांच तो हम 50 साल करेंगे राजनीति

13 फरवरी 2018

mayawati demanded an apology from rss chief mohan bhagwat on his statement on the indian army
Lucknow

RSS चीफ पर मायावती का हमला-स्वयंसेवकों पर भरोसा है तो कमांडो क्यों ले रखें हैं?

13 फरवरी 2018

Major Abhijeet who was injured in Sunjuwan Attack recovering in the Army Hospital at Udhampur
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः होश में आते ही मेजर ने पूछा, आतंकियों का क्या हुआ, हौसला देख हर कोई रह गया दंग

13 फरवरी 2018

Nitish Kumar make stir by saying that i am head of Bihar government not of ruling alliance
Bihar

नीतीश का छलका दर्द- मैं केवल मुख्यमंत्री हूं, गठबंधन का मुखिया नहीं

13 फरवरी 2018

lucknow university restricted entry in the campus on valentine day
Lucknow

वैलेंटाइन डे: लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय का तुगलकी फरमान, छात्रों के प्रवेश पर लगाई पाबंदी

13 फरवरी 2018

KARAN NAGAR CRPF CAMP ATTACK SRINAGAR SANTRI RAGHUNATH
Jammu

करन नगर हमलाः CRPF के इस जवान की मुस्तैदी के चलते नाकाम हुआ था आतंकी हमला

13 फरवरी 2018

Rape with woman, Jail sent to Maulvi
Meerut

झाड़-फूंक कराने आई महिला से मौलवी ने किया बलात्कार, भेजा जेल

13 फरवरी 2018

leave on krishna janmashtami.
Lucknow

जन्माष्टमी पर होगी छुट्टी, सरकार की नाराजगी के बाद आदेश पलटा

14 फरवरी 2018

panchayat gave order to shave head of molestation victim as part of purification ritual
Chhattisgarh

छेड़छाड़ का शिकार हुई लड़की को पंचायत से मिली 'सजा', सिर मुंडवाया

13 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

वीडियो: पंजाब के मंत्री ने ‘सिक्का उछालकर’ किया नौकरी का फैसला

पंजाब के टेक्निकल एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर चरणजीत सिंह चान्नी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वो सिक्का उछालकर नियुक्तियां कर रहे हैं।

14 फरवरी 2018

QUARREL BETWEEN BJP YUVA MORCHA AND YUVA CONGRESS ON A PARK IN CHANDIGARH 3:00

चंडीगढ़ के इस गार्डन में लंच पार्टी को लेकर लड़ने लगे बीजेपी- कांग्रेस के लोग

12 फरवरी 2018

sunita duggal inviting people for amit shah hunkar rally through her bike rally 3:00

अमित शाह की रैली के विरोधी नेताओं को सुनिता दुग्गल ऐसे दे रही हैं मुंहतोड़ जवाब

12 फरवरी 2018

HARYANAVI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY GETS OFFER TO JOIN POLITICS 1:25

सपना चौधरी का ये इंटरव्यू हरियाणा की सियासत बदल देगा, देखिए

11 फरवरी 2018

woman give birth to baby at the gate government hospital in Gurugram 3:05

आधार कार्ड नहीं होने की अस्पताल ने दी सजा! महिला ने सड़क पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म

10 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.