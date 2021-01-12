शहर चुनें
मनोहर लाल और दुष्यंत की अमित शाह से मुलाकात, बोले- हमारी सरकार मजूबत, पांच साल चलेगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 10:01 PM IST
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल।
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल।

हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल और डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने मंगलवार को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। किसान आंदोलन को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात की। मुलाकात के बाद मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कानून पर रोक लगा दी है और एक कमेटी बनाई है।
इन सभी मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई है। 26 जनवरी को होने वाला कार्यक्रम अच्छा हो जाए क्योंकि यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व है। किसानों ने भी अपनी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में आश्वासन दिया है कि ये शांतिपूर्ण होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने आशा व्यक्त की है कि किसान आंदोलन को समाप्त करेंगे और घरों को वापस लौटेंगे।

 
हमारी सरकार मजूबत
हरियाणा के राजनीतिक संकट पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रदेश में राजनीतिक स्थिति ठीक है। विपक्ष और मीडिया की अटकलें निराधार हैं। हमारी सरकार मजबूत चल रही है और अपना कार्यकाल पूरा करेगी। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत किया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करता हूं। अब क्योंकि गेंद सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पाले में गई है इसलिए कोर्ट का जो भी निर्णय होगा वो सबको स्वीकार्य होगा।

वहीं केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात के बाद डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि राज्य में सरकार मजबूत हो रही है। जहां तक किसानों की बात है, हर मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। उम्मीद है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसका समाधान करेगा। 
 
 

