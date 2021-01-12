मनोहर लाल और दुष्यंत की अमित शाह से मुलाकात, बोले- हमारी सरकार मजूबत, पांच साल चलेगी

विज्ञापन

I think the government (in state) is going strong. As far as the farmers are concerned, each and every issue was discussed. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will resolve it: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/otLHT1OTZp — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

The political situation (in the state) is alright. The speculations by the Opposition and media are baseless. Our Government is going on strong and will complete its tenure: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/T0KdtkcJYY — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Today SC stayed the farm laws & formed a committee. All these were discussed. Events on Jan 26 should go well as it's a national festival. Farmers assured in their press conference that it'll be peaceful. It's being hoped that they'll call off agitation & go back home: Haryana CM https://t.co/HCIpwZVncF pic.twitter.com/78ZGK0w9zG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल और डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने मंगलवार को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। किसान आंदोलन को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात की। मुलाकात के बाद मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कानून पर रोक लगा दी है और एक कमेटी बनाई है।इन सभी मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई है। 26 जनवरी को होने वाला कार्यक्रम अच्छा हो जाए क्योंकि यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व है। किसानों ने भी अपनी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में आश्वासन दिया है कि ये शांतिपूर्ण होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने आशा व्यक्त की है कि किसान आंदोलन को समाप्त करेंगे और घरों को वापस लौटेंगे।हरियाणा के राजनीतिक संकट पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रदेश में राजनीतिक स्थिति ठीक है। विपक्ष और मीडिया की अटकलें निराधार हैं। हमारी सरकार मजबूत चल रही है और अपना कार्यकाल पूरा करेगी। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत किया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करता हूं। अब क्योंकि गेंद सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पाले में गई है इसलिए कोर्ट का जो भी निर्णय होगा वो सबको स्वीकार्य होगा।वहीं केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात के बाद डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि राज्य में सरकार मजबूत हो रही है। जहां तक किसानों की बात है, हर मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। उम्मीद है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसका समाधान करेगा।