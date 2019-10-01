शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   haryana assembly elections, Yogeshwar Dutt BJP candidate from Baroda for Assembly polls

भाजपा का टिकट मिलते ही पहलवान योगेश्वर ने खोला राज, बोले इस वजह से आया हूं राजनीति में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 11:04 AM IST
योगेश्वर दत्त
योगेश्वर दत्त - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
सोमवार को भाजपा ने हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 78 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की। इस सूची में भाजपा ने नौ महिलाओं समेत तीन खिलाड़ियों को भी जगह दी। इन खिलाड़ियों में ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त का नाम भी शामिल है। वे हरियाणा के बड़ौदा विधानसभा सीट से अपनी किस्मत अजमाएंगे।
विज्ञापन
टिकट मिलने के बाद योगेश्वर ने राजनीति में आने की वजह का खुलासा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 'जनीति में शामिल होने के पीछे मेरा उद्देश्य लोगों की सेवा करना है। मैं जमीनी स्तर पर समस्याओं को हल करना चाहता हूं और सभी प्रकार के खेलों में युवाओं की भागीदारी को बढ़ावा देना चाहता हूं।'


इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अच्छी खबरः प्रकाश पर्व पर एक नवंबर से सुल्तानपुर लोधी तक चलेंगी 14 विशेष ट्रेनें, देखें शेड्यूल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पठानकोट में बमियाल के गांवों में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाते पुलिस कर्मचारी।
Chandigarh

आतंकी हमले के खतरे को लेकर पठानकोट में रेड अलर्ट, खेतों और डेरों में सर्च ऑपरेशन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

योगेश्वर दत्त
Chandigarh

विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा ने 78 उम्मीदवार उतारे, 35 नए तो 43 पुराने चेहरे, कई पर 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
सोनीपत में रसोइए की हत्या
Chandigarh

गुप्ति धाम में धारदार हथियार से हमलाकर रसोइया की हत्या, पहले सुरक्षा गार्ड को बनाया बंधक

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

महिला प्रतियोगियों के साथ बिस्तर शेयर करेंगे पुरुष, बिग बॉस 13 में पहली बार देखिए ये पांच बदलाव

30 सितंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
बिग बॉस 13
Shehnaz Gill
Bollywood

महिला प्रतियोगियों के साथ बिस्तर शेयर करेंगे पुरुष, बिग बॉस 13 में पहली बार देखिए ये पांच बदलाव

30 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: घर पर सोने की बंदूक रखते हैं अफरीदी, सिरहाने में सजाते हैं सचिन की खास निशानी

30 सितंबर 2019

शाहिद्द अफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

VIDEO: घर पर सोने की बंदूक रखते हैं अफरीदी, सिरहाने में सजाते हैं सचिन की खास निशानी

30 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
haryana assembly elections olympic medallist yogeshwar dutt bjp candidate baroda assembly polls
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एनआरसी
Lucknow

आज से यूपी में भी एनआरसी पर काम शुरू, कराई जाएगी वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग 

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

VIDEO: 30 से अधिक सेना की गाड़ियों में स्टेडियम पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, गंभीर ने कसा तंज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अरुण जेटली के परिवार का पेंशन लेने से इनकार, उपराष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखकर बताई ये वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: मुंबई के चोर बाजार से आए कंटेस्टेंट से नाराज हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ये थी वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट के साथ सोना चाहता था डायरेक्टर, बोलीं- अपनी उंगली से स्क्रैच...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rana daggubati
Bollywood

बाहुबली के भल्लालदेव की हो गई ऐसी हालत, तस्वीर देख टेंशन में आ गए फैंस

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Ameesha Patel
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल से पहले ये एक्ट्रेस बनने वाली थीं बिग बॉस 13 की मालकिन, इस वजह से नहीं बन पाई बात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सियानी बेनी उर्फ आएशा
World

भारत छोड़ यूएई जाने वाली ईसाई लड़की ने कहा- प्यार के लिए गई, आतंकी बनने नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने अमिताभ को सौंपी पति की शिकायतों की पूरी लिस्ट, देखकर हैरान रह गए बिग बी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Rani Chatterjee
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी का एक्सीडेंट, भाई बोला- दीदी के लिए दुआ करें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

घटनास्थल प जुटे लोग
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः सोनीपत में सरकारी स्कूल में पेड़ से लटका शव मिलने से हड़ंकप

हरियाणा के सोनीपत में एक सरकारी स्कूल में पेड़ से लटका शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
haryana assembly elections, Congress will Releases List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections today
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः 90 सीटों के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नाम फाइनल, आज जारी होगी सूची

1 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल और यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल आज करनाल से भरेंगे नामांकन, योगी आदित्यनाथ भी रहेंगे मौजूद

1 अक्टूबर 2019

bjp
Chandigarh

भाजपा के 12 उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर फंसा पेच, कई सीटों पर असहमति

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Traffic police cut challan in Sirsa Of Haryana
Chandigarh

चालान कटा तो बुलेट सवार बोला-फूफा को लेने आया हूं, एसएचओ ने कहा-फूफा 11 हजार के पड़ गए

30 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में 'सूखे' जैसे हालात, देश में 10 प्रतिशत ज्यादा तो प्रदेश में 42 फीसदी कम बरसात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

chandigarh jail
Chandigarh

दो अक्टूबर को चंडीगढ़ जेल से रिहा होंगे सात कैदी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

रुमेल राजैन
Chandigarh

दिव्यांग बच्चों के लिए उत्तर भारत का पहला पार्क पंचकूला में बनाया गया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के चौथे लाल ने खत्म किया सीएम सिटी का क्रेज

30 सितंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभाः बीएसपी ने घोषित की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, देखें किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

30 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

रसोई गैस हुई महंगी, देखिए आपके प्रदेश में कितने बढ़े सिलिंडर के दाम

एक अक्तूबर से रसोई गैस सिलिंडर की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। लगातार दूसरे महीने रसोई गैस के दाम में इजाफा हुआ है, जिससे आम आदमी को झटका लगा है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:53

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर उद्घाटन: पाकिस्तान की चाल को पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पटना 2:00

पटना में आई बाढ़ में फोटोशूट से मचा सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा, फोटोशूट कराती अदिति सिंह निफ्ट की छात्रा

30 सितंबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी 3:44

गांधी @ 150 : दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मॉब लिंचिंग से बचे थे महात्मा गांधी, जानिए कैसे बची थी जान

30 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई 3:28

1 अक्तूबर से बदल जाएंगे एसबीआई के कई नियम, एटीएम से लेकर मिनिमम बैंलेंस चार्ज पर भी पड़ेगा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे जेपी नड्डा, बोले-अनुच्छेद-370 की रणनीति गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने तय की थी

30 सितंबर 2019

पूर्व मंत्री मांगेराम गुप्ता जजपा में शामिल
Chandigarh

कद्दावर नेता व पूर्व मंत्री मांगे राम गुप्ता जेजेपी में शामिल, बिगाड़ सकते हैं कई का समीकरण

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Congress Candidates List May Be Declared Today
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को ही कांग्रेस का टिकट, आज शाम जारी हो सकती पहली सूची

30 सितंबर 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

400 साधुओं को नपुंसक बनाने के मामले में राम रहीम की हुई पेशी, इस मामले में हनीप्रीत भी होगी पेश

30 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

छह साल चला अफेयर फिर तय हुई शादी, सजी-धजी इंतजार करती रही दुल्हन, दूल्हे ने रच दी ये कहानी

29 सितंबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान से प्याज का आयात शुरू
Chandigarh

संकट में साथ देता है यह पड़ोसी, कीमत बढ़ी तो 15 रुपये में भेज रहा प्याज, पाक को झटका

26 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited