Farmers protest: पंजाब में रेल ट्रैक पर उतरे किसान, कई स्थानों पर धरने पर बैठे, आठ ट्रेनें रद्द, कई प्रभावित

पंजाब के हरगोबिंदपुर में प्रदर्शन कर रही एक महिला किसान को पुलिसकर्मी ने थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। अब यह मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। पंजाब में कई स्थानों पर किसानों रेल ट्रैक जाम कर दिया है। अमृतसर के गांव देवीदासपुरा में अमृतसर दिल्ली रेल ट्रैक पर किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदर्शन किया और ट्रैक पर धरना लगा दिया है। वहीं रेलवे ने प्रदर्शन की वजह से आठ ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। कई अन्य ट्रेनें भी प्रभावित हुई हैं। वहीं बटाला के एसपी गुरप्रीत सिंह कहना है कि महिला ने पुलिसकर्मी को थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद उसने अपने बचाव में थप्पड़ मारा।
#WATCH पंजाब: जालंधर में रेलवे ट्रैक पर किसानों ने लुधियाना से जालंधर और अमृतसर जालंधर-जम्मू के बीच रेलवे मेन लाइन जाम कर दी है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 18, 2023
किसान दिल्ली-कटरा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर भूमि अधिग्रहण के विरोध के दौरान एक पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा गुरदासपुर में एक बुजुर्ग महिला प्रदर्शनकारी को थप्पड़… pic.twitter.com/4o23zJvqOb
Punjab | Yesterday farmers staged a protest during which some of the miscreant farmers tried to harm the police personnel. Some of the personnel sustained injuries while controlling them. Amid this, a video has gone viral in which a woman is seen trying to slap one of the police… pic.twitter.com/F0T3b0prCL— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
This incident has been taken seriously and an investigation is going into this. I request all the farmers protesting to not take law & order into their hands and protest peacefully and make their demands peacefully: Gurpreet Singh, SP Batala— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
