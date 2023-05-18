Notifications

Farmers protest: पंजाब में रेल ट्रैक पर उतरे किसान, कई स्थानों पर धरने पर बैठे, आठ ट्रेनें रद्द, कई प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Thu, 18 May 2023 06:41 PM IST
सार

हरगोबिंदपुर में प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक पुलिसकर्मी ने एक बुजुर्ग महिला प्रदर्शनकारी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया है। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हुआ तो विपक्षी दलों ने पंजाब सरकार को घेरना शुरू कर दिया है।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : iStock
विस्तार

पंजाब के हरगोबिंदपुर में प्रदर्शन कर रही एक महिला किसान को पुलिसकर्मी ने थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। अब यह मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। पंजाब में कई स्थानों पर किसानों रेल ट्रैक जाम कर दिया है। अमृतसर के गांव देवीदासपुरा में अमृतसर दिल्ली रेल ट्रैक पर किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदर्शन किया और ट्रैक पर धरना लगा दिया है। वहीं रेलवे ने प्रदर्शन की वजह से आठ ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। कई अन्य ट्रेनें भी प्रभावित हुई हैं। वहीं बटाला के एसपी गुरप्रीत सिंह कहना है कि महिला ने पुलिसकर्मी को थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद उसने अपने बचाव में थप्पड़ मारा।



किसान आंदोलन के चलते आठ ट्रेनें रद्द
पंजाब में कई स्थानों पर किसान संगठनों के प्रदर्शन की वजह से रेलवे ने आठ यात्री ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। वहीं 12 ट्रेनों को अपने निर्धारित समय से देरी से अन्य स्टेशनों के लिए रवाना किया है। ट्रेनों के रद्द होने से लोगों को काफी परेशान उठानी पड़ी है।

 

फिरोजपुर रेल मंडल की डीआरएम डॉ. सीमा शर्मा ने बताया कि किसान आंदोलन के चलते पैसेंजर ट्रेन खेमकरण-भगतावाला (06943), ब्यास-तरनतारन (04751), होशियारपुर-जालंधर सिटी (06955), भगतावाला-खेमकरण (06944), तरनतारन-ब्यास (04752), जालंधर-होशियारपुर (06960), लुधियाना-फिरोजपुर (04997) व फिरोजपुर-लुधियाना (04998) को रद्द किया गया है। किसान संगठनों ने फिरोजपुर-लुधियाना- जालंधर-फाजिल्का-फरीदकोट रेल सेक्शन पर धरना दिया। इसी तरह किसानों ने खेमकरण-भगतावाला, होशियारपुर-जालंधर, तरनतारन-ब्यास, अमृतसर-अजमेर रेलमार्ग पर धरना दिया है।

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो
जालंधर में किसानों ने लुधियाना से जालंधर और अमृतसर-जालंधर-जम्मू के बीच रेलवे लाइन को जाम कर दिया है। किसान दिल्ली-कटरा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर भूमि अधिग्रहण का विरोध कर रहे हैं। हरगोबिंदपुर में प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक पुलिसकर्मी ने एक बुजुर्ग महिला प्रदर्शनकारी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया है। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हुआ तो विपक्षी दलों ने पंजाब सरकार को घेरना शुरू कर दिया है।


 

सुखबीर बादल ने सरकार को घेरा
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रधान सुखबीर बादल ने ट्वीट किया कि श्री हरगोबिंदपुर में किसानों, विशेषकर महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों पर बर्बरता ने पंजाबियों को झकझोर कर रख दिया है और किसान विरोधी आप सरकार को दिखाता है। शिरोमणि अकाली दल किसानों पर अत्याचार करने वाले सभी लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करता है।


 

एसपी बोले- महिला ने की थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश
बटाला के एसपी गुरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि कल यानी बुधवार को किसानों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इसमें कुछ उपद्रवी किसानों ने पुलिस कर्मियों को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। उन्हें नियंत्रित करने के दौरान कुछ कर्मियों को चोटें भी आईं। इस बीच एक वीडियो वायरल हो गया है। इसमें एक महिला एक पुलिसकर्मी को थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश करती दिख रही है। इसके बाद उसने अपने बचाव में थप्पड़ मारा।



इस घटना को गंभीरता से लिया गया है और इसकी जांच की जा रही है। मैं सभी विरोध कर रहे किसानों से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे कानून व्यवस्था को अपने हाथ में न लें और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से विरोध करें और अपनी मांगों को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से रखें। बता दें कि पंजाब के गुरदासपुर में दिल्ली-कटरा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर भूमि अधिग्रहण का किसान विरोध कर रहे हैं।
