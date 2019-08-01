शहर चुनें

असम में बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए हरियाणा ने दिए पांच करोड़, सीएम ने की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 08:44 PM IST
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि असम में बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से पांच करोड़ रुपए की राशि दी जाएगी। यह राशि असम के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में भिजवाई जाएगी। 
cm manohar lal announce state government crore assam flood
