Chandigarh Airport: Two flight diverted and one cancelled due to bad weather

हवाई उड़ान पर खराब मौसम का असर, चंडीगढ़ की दो फ्लाइट डायवर्ट, एक की गई रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 06:35 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में लोहड़ी के दिन मौसम ने अचानक करवट ली। बदले मौसम का असर हवाई उड़ानों पर भी पड़ा। इंडिगो की मुंबई-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट को दिल्ली डायवर्ट किया गया। वहीं हैदराबाद-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट को चौधरी चरण सिंह इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लखनऊ डायवर्ट किया। खराब मौसम की वजह से गो एयर की श्रीनगर-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट को रद्द कर दिया गया।
chandigarh airport two flight diverted cancelled bad weather
