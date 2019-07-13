शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Bus caught fire in Pipli area of Kurukshetra Of Haryana

हरियाणाः कुरुक्षेत्र में बस में आग लगने से दो लोगों की मौत, 12 लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 10:48 AM IST
पिपली में बस में लगी आग।
पिपली में बस में लगी आग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में शुक्रवार की रात बस में आग लगने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं 12 लोगों की घायल होने की खबर।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा
Chandigarh

बाइक से चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा के बटालियन के जवान, माता-पिता को किया सम्मानित

13 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
Chandigarh

अमृतसरः पाकिस्तान ने खोला गुरुद्वारा श्री खारा साहिब, गुंबद में खंडा साहिब सुशोभित

13 जुलाई 2019

ज्योति की फाइल फोटो, सीसीटीवी तस्वीर में भागता आरोपी
Chandigarh

प्रेम कहानी का दर्दनाक अंतः दिन दहाड़े पत्नी को उतारा मौत के घाट, सांस टूटने तक मारता रहा चाकू

13 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
सीएम मनोहर लाल से मुलाकात करते पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

एसवाईएल का हल निकालने के लिए पंजाब ने बढ़ाया हाथ, कहा- सीएम मनोहर लाल जल्द गठित करें टीम

13 जुलाई 2019

Dehradun News: MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion may join bsp after expelled from bjp
Dehradun

भाजपा से निष्कासन के बाद अब इस पार्टी में शामिल हो सकते हैं विधायक चैंपियन, सामने आ रही ये वजह

13 जुलाई 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
bus caught fire pipli area kurukshetra haryana
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जीएसएलवी मार्क 3
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: लॉन्चिंग में 2 दिन बाकी, पहली बार चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा कोई यान

13 जुलाई 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

India-America
World

दुनिया को भारत-अमेरिका के बीच महागठबंधन की जरूरत: मास्टरकार्ड सीईओ

13 जुलाई 2019

गन्ने का जूस
India News

गन्ने के रस से ब्यूटेन बनाकर सुधारी जाएगी किसानों की सेहत

13 जुलाई 2019

इथेनॉल Apache
Auto News

टीवीएस मोटर ने पेश की इथेनॉल से चलने वाली मोटरसाइकिल

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
Business

फ्लैट खरीदारों के हित में असीम शक्ति का प्रयोग करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, अनुच्छेद 142 का हो सकता इस्तेमाल

12 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कलेक्शन 250 करोड़ के पार

12 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सिखों का प्रदर्शन
Chandigarh

सिख फॉर जस्टिस के खिलाफ प्रतिबंध की मुख्य वजह पाक कनेक्शन

सिख फॉर जस्टिस पर प्रतिबंध की मुख्य वजह पाक कनेक्शन है, जहां से एसएफजे को भरपूर समर्थन मिल रहा था।

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अंबाला जेल
Chandigarh

अंबाला केंद्रीय जेल में गैंगवार, 50 से ज्यादा कैदी घायल, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर

12 जुलाई 2019

चंद्र ग्रहण
Chandigarh

149 साल बाद गुरु पूर्णिमा को है चंद्र ग्रहण, खास कर महिलाएं न करें ये काम! ये हैं उपाय

12 जुलाई 2019

तेज बहादुर यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

वाराणसी से मोदी के निर्वाचन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, तेजबहादुर ने कहा-पहली जीत

9 जुलाई 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और मनोहर लाल ने की बैठक
Chandigarh

कई अहम मुद्दों को लेकर मिले कैप्टन और मनोहर लाल, आधे घंटे तक चला बातचीत का दौर

12 जुलाई 2019

Launch of Karnal Edition of Amar Ujala
Chandigarh

करनाल में अमर उजाला के 21वें संस्करण का शुभारंभ, अब पढ़ें देर रात की ताजातरीन खबरें

12 जुलाई 2019

वर्णिका कुंडू
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः वारदात के समय वर्णिका कुंडू पंजाब में नहीं, घटनास्थल पर ही मौजूद थी

12 जुलाई 2019

भाखड़ा डैम
Chandigarh

हिमाचल की बारिश का असर, भाखड़ा डैम लबालब, पिछले साल से 112 फुट ज्यादा पानी

12 जुलाई 2019

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज
Chandigarh

दो अफसरों को निलंबित करने के दिए थे आदेश, डीसी ने नहीं की तत्काल कार्रवाई, अनिल विज खफा

12 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मोहालीः हिंदू देवी-देवताओं पर अभद्र टिप्पणी वाला वीडियो वायरल करने का एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक का नाटक: कुमारस्वामी के विश्वास मत लाने के फैसले के बाद विधायकों की घेराबंदी

कर्नाटक के सीएम कुमारस्वामी ने विश्वास मत लाने का एलान करके सभी को चौंका दिया है। इसके बाद कांग्रेस, भाजपा और जेडीएस ने अपने अपने विधायकों की घेराबंदी भी शुरू कर दी है।

13 जुलाई 2019

स्नेक मैन 3:09

सांप पकड़ना बना एक शख्स का जुनून, अब तक पकड़े सैकड़ों सांप

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा एमएलए 4:05

BJP विधायक की बेटी ने की दलित युवक से शादी, वीडियो वायरल कर बताया पिता से जान को खतरा

12 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 3:20

जानिए क्या है अनुच्छेद 370 और क्यों मिलते हैं कश्मीरियों को भारतीय नागरिकों से ज्यादा अधिकार

12 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:41

हो जाएं सावधान! बेडरूम में भी आप निगरानी करता है गूगल

12 जुलाई 2019

Related

मृत अवस्था में पड़ा तेंदुआ।
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः यमुनानगर में मृत मिला तेंदुआ, पोस्टमार्टम के बाद होगा कारणों का खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणा सरकार ने आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, अब हर महीने मिलेगा टीए और डीए

11 जुलाई 2019

खालिस्तान समर्थक गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू
Chandigarh

उगला जहरः एसएफजे पर प्रतिबंध से बौखलाया पन्नू, बोला-हर हाल में होगा रेफरेंडम 2020

12 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

गजबः आठ माह पहले कर्मचारी ने नौकरी से दिया इस्तीफा, लेकिन अब भी खाते में आ रही सैलरी

13 जुलाई 2019

नेहा शौरी की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

नेहा शौरी हत्याकांडः गन हाउस पर गिर सकती है गाज, रोपड़ के डीसी ने इसलिए लिखा पत्र

11 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

दोस्त के साथ मिलकर बीवी का अपहरण कर किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता ने सुनाई आपबीती

11 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited