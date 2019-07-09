शहर चुनें

bjp letter to governor, navjot sidhu drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken

राज्यपाल को लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- नवजोत सिद्धू सैलरी ले रहे, पर काम नहीं कर रहे, एक्शन लिया जाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 10:43 AM IST
नवजोत सिद्धू
नवजोत सिद्धू - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
राज्यपाल को चिट्ठी लिखकर नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ एक्शन लिए जाने की बात कही गई है। ऐसे में सिद्धू की मुश्किलें काफी बढ़ सकती हैं। पंजाब में नवजोत सिद्धू को लेकर सियासत गरमा रही है। कैप्टन और सिद्धू के बीच की अनबन अब खुलकर सामने आ गई है।
कैप्टन ने सिद्धू का मंत्रालय बदल दिया, लेकिन एक महीना बीत जाने के बाद भी सिद्धू ने नए मंत्रालय का कामकाज नहीं संभाला है। ऐसे में विपक्षियों को भी एक मुद्दा मिला हुआ है। इसलिए भाजपा के महासचिव तरुण चुघ ने राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर को एक पत्र लिखा है।

इस पत्र में तरुण चुघ ने लिखा कि पंजाब में संवैधानिक संकट पैदा हो गया है। एक महीने से ज्यादा समय हो गया, लेकिन मंत्री अपने कार्यालय से अनुपस्थित हैं। वे न तो कोई काम कर रहे हैं और न ही ऑफिस आ रहे हैं। वे सिर्फ सैलरी ले रहे हैं और सुविधाओं का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं।

तरुण चुघ ने लिखा कि मैं राज्यपाल महोदय से निवेदन करता हूं कि वे पंजाब के हित में फैसला लें। अगर मंत्री सिद्धू काम नहीं करना चाहते तो किसी अन्य को उस विभाग की जिम्मेदारी दे देनी चाहिए। वे वेतन तो ले रहे हैं, लेकिन काम नहीं कर रहे। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।
 


 

bjp tarun chugh bjp tarun chugh navjot sidhu punjab government punjab governor
