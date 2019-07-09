राज्यपाल को लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- नवजोत सिद्धू सैलरी ले रहे, पर काम नहीं कर रहे, एक्शन लिया जाए

Tarun Chugh, BJP, on Navjot Singh Sidhu: I've written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been more than a month that a Minister, who took an oath to the office, is absent; though he's drawing a salary & enjoying the perks.(08.09) pic.twitter.com/xz0UQBwdFA

T Chugh, BJP: He has migrated&feud b/w CM&him has caused constitutional crisis. I request Guv to take decision in Punjab's interest. If Minister doesn't want to work someone else should look after his dept. If he's drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken. (08.09) pic.twitter.com/mSJqvU7JZo