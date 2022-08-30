सोनाली फोगाट हत्याकांड: गोवा पुलिस हरियाणा में करेगी जांच, एक टीम आज होगी रवाना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
सोनाली फोगाट हत्याकांड मामले में गोवा पुलिस की एक टीम मंगलवार को हरियाणा के लिए रवाना होगी। यह टीम हरियाणा में सोनाली फोगाट हत्याकांड से जुड़े तथ्यों की जांच करेगी। पुलिस निरीक्षक थेरॉन डी'कोस्टा और पीएसआई फ्रांसिस के नेतृत्व में गोवा पुलिस की एक टीम हरियाणा में जांच करेगी। यह जानकारी उत्तर गोवा के पुलिस अधीक्षक शोभित सक्सेना ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया।
A team of Goa Police led by police inspector Theron D’Costa and PSI Francis will leave for Haryana today for the purpose of further investigation in Sonali Phogat murder case: Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa tells ANI pic.twitter.com/R7HKsujixq— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.