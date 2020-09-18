लुधियाना में कुत्तों के लिए बनाया गया ब्लड बैंक, प्लेटलेट्स भी चढ़ाई जाती हैं

Punjab: A blood bank has been set up for dogs at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana. Dr Shukriti Sharma, GADVASU, says, “We handle at least 25,000 cases every year. Of which, 500-600 cases have low haemoglobin level in dogs." pic.twitter.com/kzxFCpgUXQ— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
