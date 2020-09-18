शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   A blood bank has been set up for dogs in Ludhiana. 

लुधियाना में कुत्तों के लिए बनाया गया ब्लड बैंक, प्लेटलेट्स भी चढ़ाई जाती हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 05:51 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुकृति शर्मा
सुकृति शर्मा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
लुधियाना की गुरु अंगद देव वेटरिनरी एंड एनिमल साइंसेज यूनिवर्सिटी में कुत्तों के लिए ब्लड बैंक स्थापित किया गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर सुकृति शर्मा बताते हैं कि हमारे पास हर साल 25 हजार मामले आते हैं। इनमें से 500 से 600 मामले कुत्तों मे हीमोग्लोबीन कम होने के होते हैं। 
विज्ञापन


पहले एक कुत्ते का खून दूसरे को दान कर दिया जाता था। लेकिन बैंक बन जाने के बाद हम दान किए गए खून को तीन हिस्सों में बांट लेते हैं। आरबीसी, प्लाज्मा और प्लेटलेट्स। 
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
blood bank for dogs ludhiana news gadvasu punjab

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बुखार से पीड़ित लोगों के चढ़ाई जा रही ड्रिप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार का कहर, 15 दिनों में आठ की मौत, 160 मरीजों का हो रहा उपचार

18 सितंबर 2020

कृषि संबंधी विधेयकों का विरोध करते किसान
India News

क्या हैं लोकसभा में पारित हुए दोनों किसान विधेयक, किसलिए हो रहा है इनका विरोध

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
India News

कृषि विधेयकों पर सरकार के खिलाफ अकाली दल, हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने मंत्रिमंडल से दिया इस्तीफा

17 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

इस जगह बना सुशांत का पहला वैक्स स्टैच्यू, फैंस बोले- 'ये बिल्कुल उन्हीं के जैसा है'

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कब मिलेगी कोरोना वायरस से मुक्ति? WHO की वैज्ञानिक ने बताया सबकुछ

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
India News

केंद्र के इस कानून से 10 लाख डॉक्टरों पर पड़ेगा असर, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की बिगड़ सकती है हालत

17 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के हाथों से लिखे नोट्स बरामद, स्मोकिंग छोड़ने सहित इन बातों का है जिक्र

17 सितंबर 2020

जया बच्चन, रवि किशन, कंगना रणौत और जया प्रदा
Bollywood

जया प्रदा का जया बच्चन पर वार, कहा- 'कौनसी थाली की बात कर रहीं, लगा अखिलेश बोल रहे हैं'

17 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

आईएसआई को जानकारी भेज रहा था मिलिट्री इंजीनियरिंग विंग का कर्मचारी, एसटीएफ ने पकड़ा

17 सितंबर 2020

बीजेपी नेता नितेश राणे, दिशा सालियन
Bollywood

भाजपा नेता का दावा- 'दिशा सालियान ने मौत वाले दिन किया था डायल 100 को फोन', जांच पर खड़े किए कई सवाल

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited