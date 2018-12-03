शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   एफपीएआई शाखा द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को एड्स के बारे में किया गया जागरूक।

एफपीएआई शाखा द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को एड्स के बारे में किया गया जागरूक।

Panchkula bureau Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 02:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

एड्स पर पोस्टम मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता
बरवाला। एड्स के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए 1 दिसंबर को दुनिया भर में विश्व एड्स दिवस मनाया जाता है। एड्स एचआईवी संक्रमण के कारण फैलता है। एफपीएआई शाखा प्रबंधक मनोज गर्ग ने बताया कि विश्व एड्स दिवस को चिन्हित करने के लिए, एफपीएआई पंचकूला शाखा ने सरकारी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय सकेतड़ी में 1 दिसंबर 2018 को एक जागरूकता कार्यक्रम, पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया। एफपीएआई अध्यक्ष विनोद कपूर ने कहा कि उनका संगठन युवाओं के बीच एचआईवी / एड्स पर जागरूकता लाने के लिए काम कर रहा है। इस अवसर पर महाप्रबंधक मनोज कुमार ने प्रतिभागियों को एचआईवी संक्रमण के संचरण के कारणों की जानकारी दी। इस दौरान एक पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता भी आयोजित करवाई गई, जिसमें 40 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया।

