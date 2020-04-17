इस शख्स को लोग क्यों कह रहे हैं 'यमदूत'? कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ा है मामला

Coronavirus update, India: - 1,007 new cases in last 24 hours - 13,387 cases in total - 1,748 recovered - 437 deaths - 12% of cases in Delhi - 302,956 tests performed

99-year-old British woman, who survived Blitz bombings of World War II by hiding under the kitchen table reading a book, has recovered from coronavirus.



She's now looking forward to turning 100. pic.twitter.com/SMT7wPqprl