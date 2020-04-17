इस शख्स को लोग क्यों कह रहे हैं 'यमदूत'? कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ा है मामला

Coronavirus update, India:— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 17, 2020
- 1,007 new cases in last 24 hours
- 13,387 cases in total
- 1,748 recovered
- 437 deaths
- 12% of cases in Delhi
- 302,956 tests performed
99-year-old British woman, who survived Blitz bombings of World War II by hiding under the kitchen table reading a book, has recovered from coronavirus.— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 16, 2020
She's now looking forward to turning 100. pic.twitter.com/SMT7wPqprl
Coronavirus cases, India:— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 17, 2020
- Maharashtra: 3,205
- Delhi: 1,640
- Madhya Pradesh: 1,299
- Tamil Nadu: 1,267
- Rajasthan: 1,131
- Gujarat: 930
- Uttar Pradesh: 805
- Telangana: 700
- Andhra Pradesh: 534
- Kerala: 395
- Karnataka: 315
- Jammu and Kashmir: 314
- West Bengal: 255
Pic 1 : Old age Yumdoot— Norbert Elkses (@knockknockhell) April 7, 2020
Pic 2 : Modern Age Yumdoot @NorbertElekes #France #Covid19India #COVID2019india #lockdowneffect pic.twitter.com/5ZeM5g1MKb
Corona se bach bi gye na to ye Banda Dara k hi maar dega kai logo ko 😬— RuchiN (@R_mysteriousgrl) April 12, 2020
Or fir aaya insaano ki dunia me yamraj ka aadmi.— Rahul Writes (@rahulkibaatein) April 13, 2020
अरे मेरे मौत के सौदागर सोज़ा— नया है वह (@SocialMissal) April 12, 2020
रुक जा भाई ,कोरोना का चेहरा तो नहीं देखा किंतु तेरा चेहरा युगो -युगो तक याद रखा जाएगा😁😁— Pankaj Pathak (@P61969607Pankaj) April 12, 2020
Corona Khatam Hone De..— Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 😃 (@Lil_Boies2) April 12, 2020
Tereko Sabse pahle Block marunga..
Subah utho iska update dikhta.... Raat me sone k phle b iska update dikhta..... Ye banda sota hai ya nahi— Rachna (@Rachna3009) April 13, 2020
Beta Nobu ek baat to batana— राजा अग्निमित्रा शुंग (@shunga_samrajya) April 13, 2020
Ye corona ke pehle kya kaam dhandha tha aapka???????
Norbe bhai corona ke bad kya krega tu ?— ⚪ (@RX1OO_) April 13, 2020
