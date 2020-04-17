शहर चुनें

Twitter Users Is Calling Norbert Elekes Yamdoot For His Coronavirus Updates

इस शख्स को लोग क्यों कह रहे हैं 'यमदूत'? कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ा है मामला

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 05:25 PM IST
इस शख्स को लोग क्यों कह रहे हैं 'यमदूत'?
इस शख्स को लोग क्यों कह रहे हैं 'यमदूत'? - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग कोरोना या फिर देश-दुनिया से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियों के लिए सोशल मीडिया का रुख कर रहे हैं। खबरों से लेकर मनोरंजन और सलाह तक, सोशल मीडिया हर चीज में हमारे लिए उपयोगी साबित हो रहा है। ऐसे में एक शख्स की चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर आजकल खूब हो रही है और लोग उसे 'यमदूत' कहने लगे हैं। 
इस शख्स का नाम नॉर्बर्ट एलीक्स है। दरअसल, नॉर्बर्ट की चर्चा इसलिए हो रही है, क्योंकि वो किसी सरकारी वेबसाइट की तरह कोरोना से जुड़े आंकड़ों की जानकारी अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए लगातार दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में लोगों ने उनका शुक्रिया अदा करने के बजाए उन्हें सीधा 'यमदूत' ही बना दिया। 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, नॉर्बर्ट हंगरी के रहने वाले हैं और ट्विटर पर उनके दो लाख से भी ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स हैं। वह एक एंटरप्रेन्योर हैं। वह अपने ट्वीट के जरिए कोरोना से संक्रमित, मरने वाले और ठीक वालों की संख्या बताते हैं और लगभग कोरोना से जुड़ी पल-पल की जानकारी देते हैं। लोगों ने उन्हें 'यमदूत' और 'मौत का सौदागर' बताने के साथ-साथ यह भी कहा है कि अगर कोई कोरोना से बच भी गया तो ये बंदा (नॉर्बर्ट एलीक्स) उन्हें डरा-डराकर मार देगा।                            
coronavirus updates norbert elekes yamdoot कोरोना वायरस नॉर्बर्ट एलीक्स यमदूत

Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

