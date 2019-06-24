शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bizarre News ›   gujarat forest department rescue crocodile from temple

जब मंदिर में घुस गया मगरमच्छ फिर हुआ ये...

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 10:33 AM IST
gujarat forest department rescue crocodile from temple
- फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
आपने कई ऐसी घटनाएं सुनी होंगी, जहां अलग-अलग जानवरों की पूजा की जाती है। लेकिन इस घटना को जानकर आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। दरअसल, महासागर जिले में मौजूद खोडियार माता मंदिर के अंदर कहीं से मगरमच्छ घुस गया, जिसके बाद लोग उसकी पूजा करना शुरू कर दिए। हालांकि जब इसकी भनक वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को लगी तो वह आनन-फानन में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मगरमच्छा का रेस्क्यू किया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

 

Recommended

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

Gemini
Horoscope

मिथुन राशि : आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

Bollywood

शादी की तस्वीरें पोस्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं नुसरत जहां, यूजर्स ने सांसद बनने पर उठाए सवाल

23 जून 2019

Nusrat Jahan
नुसरत जहां-निखिल जैन
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain wedding picture
nusrat jahan
Bollywood

शादी की तस्वीरें पोस्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं नुसरत जहां, यूजर्स ने सांसद बनने पर उठाए सवाल

23 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

वेदांता के चेयरमैन ने पीएम मोदी से कहा, उद्योग-धंधे चलाना सरकार का काम नहीं

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bizarre news weird news crocodile rescue
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

7 महीने में RBI को दूसरा बड़ा झटका, उर्जित पटेल के बाद डिप्टी गर्वनर विरल आचार्य ने दिया इस्तीफा

आरबीआई के डिप्टी गर्वनर विरल आचार्य ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। विरल आचार्य ने अपना कार्यकाल पूरा होने से पहले ही अपना पद छोड़ दिया। पिछले सात महीनों में ये दूसरा बड़ा इस्तीफा है।

24 जून 2019

स्तुiति 2:02

स्तुति खंडवाला ने किया धमाल, सभी बड़ी परीक्षाओं को किया पास, MIT में मिला एडमिशन

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:12

एक शख्स ने अजगर को चूमा, 90 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने मारे पुलअप्स समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

23 जून 2019

राजस्थान 0:57

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में पंडाल गिरने से 10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:10

भारत से भी बदहाल हैं इन देशों के हालात, पीने को नहीं है पानी

23 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.