workers died and one person is critical while cleaning a sewer in kanti village of Muzaffarpur

बिहार: शौचालय की टंकी साफ करते हुए चार मजदूरों की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 10:10 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के मधुबन कंती गांव के निर्माणाधीन शौचालय की टंकी में चार मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। घटना मंगलवार सुबह पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र में घटित हुई। ये सभी मजदूर शौचालय की शटरिंग खोलने के लिए टंकी में गए थे। जानकारी के अनुसार शौचालय की टंकी का काम पूरा हो गया था।
मजदूर टंकी का कवर ढालने के लिए लगाए गए शटरिंग को खोलने के लिए गए थे। इसी दौरान वह जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आ गए। मामले का संज्ञान लेते हुए जिलाधिकारी ने मौके पर प्रशासन को भेजा है। उन्होंने मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। इसके अलावा मृतकों के परिजनों को चार-चार लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देने की भी घोषणा की गई है।
sewer workers critical toilet poisonous gas सीवर मजदूर
