Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   RJD MLA from Madhepura Sadar Bihar Chandra Shekhar arrested from IGIA airport

राजद विधायक चंद्रशेखर दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे से गिरफ्तार, साथ ले जा रहे थे 10 कारतूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 09:09 AM IST
राजद विधायक चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)
राजद विधायक चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) विधायक चंद्रशेखर को 20 फरवरी को इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे (आईजीआईए) पर गिरफ्तार किया गया था। राजद विधायक चंद्रशेखर को अपने सामान के साथ 10 कारतूस ले जाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। 
चंद्रशेखर बिहार के मधेपुरा सदर से विधायक हैं। 
 

 










FIR
Bihar

फर्जी डाटा एंट्री: पटना में सनी लियोनी की तस्वीर मामले में केस दर्ज

बिहार के लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण विभाग के जूनियर इंजीनियर की मेरिट लिस्ट में सनी लियोनी नाम की छात्रा पर आखिरकार बृहस्पतिवार को पटना के शास्त्रीनगर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है।

22 फरवरी 2019

Bihar PHED Junior Engineer
Bihar

बिहार में आवेदकों की शरारत, 'सनी लियोनी' को बनाया जूनियर सिविल इंजीनियर

20 फरवरी 2019

कीर्ति आजाद
India News

भाजपा से कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए कीर्ति आजाद बोले- पिताजी और मेरे लिए लूटे जाते थे बूथ

20 फरवरी 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

लालू ने जमानत के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

21 फरवरी 2019

पटना उच्च न्यायालय
Bihar

पटना हाईकोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों से छीनी आजीवन आवास सुविधा

19 फरवरी 2019

pm modi in bihar
Bihar

जो आग आपके दिल में, वही मेरे दिल में भी : पुलवामा हमले पर बोले पीएम मोदी

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीद रतन ठाकुर के पिता
Bihar

पुलवामा हमला: इस पिता ने सड़क किनारे जूस और कपड़े बेचकर बनाया था बेटे को जवान

15 फरवरी 2019

Bihar: Sheikhpura DM Inayat Khan Decided To Adopt Daughters Of Two CRPF Martyrs
Bihar

बिहारः जिलाधिकारी इनायत खान ने शहीद सीआरपीएफ जवानों की बेटियों को लिया गोद

19 फरवरी 2019

nitish kumar
Bihar

शेल्टर होम मामले में नीतीश के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच के आदेश, जदयू का इनकार

17 फरवरी 2019

shatrughan sinha
Bihar

पटना मेट्रो और परियोजनाओं के लिए शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

17 फरवरी 2019

तेजस्वी के बंगले में शिफ्ट हुए सुशील मोदी, साधा निशाना

तेजस्वी से खाली कराए बंगले में डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी ने एंट्री की| इस दौरान सुशील मोदी ने कहा की ये बंगला 7 स्टार होटल जैसा है|

20 फरवरी 2019

मोदी 3:55

बिहार और झारखंड में पीएम मोदी ने रखी कई योजनाओं की आधारशिला, पुलवामा के शहीदों को किया याद

17 फरवरी 2019

पटना 1:22

पटना एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा शहीदों का पार्थिव शरीर, CM नीतीश और तेजस्वी यादव ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

मुस्लिम टीचर 1:34

26 जनवरी पर मुस्लिम शिक्षक ने कह दी थी ये बड़ी बात, घटना का वीडियो वायरल

7 फरवरी 2019

शराब 0:58

बिहार में सुशासन की खुली पोल, पकड़ी गई कई लीटर शराब, धरे गए 24 लोग

7 फरवरी 2019

तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

शेल्टर होम यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में नीतीश कुमार शामिल : तेजस्वी यादव

19 फरवरी 2019

road accident (file Photo)
Bihar

बिहारः पिकअप वैन और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर, 7 लोगों की मौत, 8 घायल 

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीद रतन कुमार के पिता
Bihar

बिहार: शहीद के पिता बोले- दूसरे बेटे को भी फौज में भेजूंगा, पाकिस्तान से बदला लो

16 फरवरी 2019

सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस
Bihar

सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटना : 11 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, छह लोगों की मौत

3 फरवरी 2019

जीतन राम मांझी
Bihar

बिहार : महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बढ़ी रार, मांझी ने खोला मोर्चा

13 फरवरी 2019

तलाक की अर्जी (प्रतीकात्मक चित्र)
Bihar

पत्नी नहाती नहीं थी, पति बोला- मुझे तलाक चाहिए

24 जनवरी 2019

