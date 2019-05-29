शहर चुनें

RJD grand alliance meeting at Rabri Devi's residence Patna, No Congress leader is present in meeting

राजद की महागठबंधन बैठक में हार पर मंथन, कोई भी कांग्रेसी नेता नहीं हुआ शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
राहुल गांधी, तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी, तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
बिहार में लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली करारी हार पर महागठबंधन का आत्ममंथन शुरू हो गया है। राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने हार को लेकर पटना में बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आरजेडी नेता राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर आज महागठबंधन की बैठक बुलाई।
महागठबंधन की इस बैठक में कोई भी कांग्रेसी नेता शामिल नहीं हुआ। बैठक में राजद के सभी विधायक और एमएलसी को भी बुलाया गया था।
 



बता दें कि लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में राज्य की 40 सीटों में एनडीए ने 39 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। गठबंधन को सिर्फ किशनगंज सीट पर जीत मिली। आरजेडी के इतिहास में यह पहला मौका था, जब पार्टी का एक भी सांसद नहीं चुना गया। 

tejashwi yadav rjd grand alliance meeting rjd grand alliance rabri devi congress leader congress rjd mlas mlcs महागठबंधन बैठक
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

