RJD announces Prem Chand Gupta Amarendra Dhari Singh to be its Rajya Sabha candidates from Bihar

बिहार: प्रेम चंद गुप्ता और अमरेंद्र धारी होंगे राजद के राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:02 AM IST
बिहार प्रदेशाध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह
बिहार प्रदेशाध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह - फोटो : ANI
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) ने बिहार से अपने दो राज्यसभा उम्मीदवारों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी है। बिहार राजद अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह ने गुरुवार को बताया कि प्रेम चंद गुप्ता और अमरेंद्र धारी सिंह बिहार से राजद उम्मीदवार होंगे।
