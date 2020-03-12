बिहार: प्रेम चंद गुप्ता और अमरेंद्र धारी होंगे राजद के राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bihar President Jagdanand Singh: Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh to be RJD's Rajya Sabha candidates from Bihar pic.twitter.com/22qOM5Yklo— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020
