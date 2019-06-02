शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Rabri Devi and JDU hosted Iftar party, jitan Ram Manjhi Tej pratap Ram Vilas paswan present

राबड़ी देवी और जदयू ने दी इफ्तार पार्टी, जीतन राम मांझी समेत पहुंचे कई नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 09:26 PM IST
जदयू की इफ्तार पार्टी
जदयू की इफ्तार पार्टी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रमजान के पाक महीने के आखिरी रोजे चल रहे हैं। इसी को लेकर बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की जनता दल युनाइटेड (जदयू) ने इफ्तार पार्टी रखी। राबड़ी देवी ने अपने आवास पर इफ्तार पार्टी दी जिसमें बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव भी मौजूद रहे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 





जदयू की इफ्तार पार्टी में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हिंदुस्तानी अवाम मोर्चा के प्रमुख जीतन राम मांझी भी शामिल हुए। वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री और लोजपा नेता रामविलास पासवान और जमुई से सांसद चिराग पासवान भी मौजूद रहे। 
 




 

Recommended

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चीनी माल से बन रही भारतीय सेना की बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट, सरकार ने जवाब में कही यह बात..

2 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगानिस्तान के काबुल में सिलसिलेवार तीन बम धमाके, एक की मौत

2 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

ट्रेड वार से अमेरिका ‘महान’ नहीं बना, उल्टा उसकी अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान पहुंचा: चीन

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
your gas agency will give you money if you do this
Business Diary

खुशखबर: ऐसा करने पर गैस एजेंसी आपको देगी पैसे, ये है नियम

2 जून 2019

Bollywood

पीएम मोदी संग डिनर करना चाहती हैं कटरीना कैफ, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड
कटरीना कैफ
salman katrina
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी संग डिनर करना चाहती हैं कटरीना कैफ, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

2 जून 2019

सपा नेता रामटेक कटारिया की हत्या
Delhi NCR

सपा नेता हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला मोड़, नजरअंदाज किया तो भून डाला

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
rabri devi iftar party jdu jitan ram manjhi tej pratap yadav ram vilas paswan राबड़ी देवी नीतीश कुमार ramzan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को अजेय बनाने के लिए हर नागरिक तक पहुंचेगी सरकार, अगले हफ्ते से शुरू होगी ये मुहिम 

2 जून 2019

Iran President
World

ईरान समर्थित समूह वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति के लिए खतरा : सऊदी

2 जून 2019

K.P. Sharma Oli
Rest of World

ओली ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को नेपाल आने का निमंत्रण  

2 जून 2019

america, China
World

दक्षिण सागर के मुद्दे पर अमेरिका ने चीन को घेरा

2 जून 2019

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Nitish Cabinet expands today
Bihar

नीतीश मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार आज, भाजपा से कोई नहीं बनेगा मंत्री

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार रविवार को अपने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार करेंगे। विस्तार के लंबे समय से अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं। इस विस्तार में जदयू कोटे से छह से सात लोगों को सरकार में शामिल किया जाएगा।

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार की नाराजगी खुलकर आई सामने, इशारों में भाजपा पर किया कटाक्ष

31 मई 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

सीएम नीतीश कल करेंगे अपने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार, चार नए चेहरों को मिल सकता है मौका

1 जून 2019

गोली मारकर हत्या (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bihar

बिहार में भाजपा नेता की हत्या, पुलिस बोली- रॉड से मारा, पोस्टमार्टम में निकली यह वजह

1 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jharkhand

राहुल के इस्तीफे की खबर से जेल में बेचैन हुए लालू यादव, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

28 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान
Bihar

आखिर इतनी अकड़ क्यों दिखाते हैं बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार?

30 मई 2019

हादसे के बाद गाड़ी की स्थिति
Bihar

सड़क हादसे में घायल हुए तेज प्रताप यादव, पहले भी हो चुके हैं शिकार

31 मई 2019

तेजप्रताप, तेजस्वी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

जिन्हें तेजस्वी का नेतृत्व पसंद नहीं वे राजद छोड़ सकते हैं, मैं भाई के साथ हूं : तेजप्रताप यादव

28 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बेगूसराय में भाजपा नेता की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

1 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी, तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

महागठबंधन की बैठक में शामिल नहीं हुई कांग्रेस, तेजस्वी ने कहा- राहुल गांधी से बना हुआ संपर्क

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

नंदा देवी पर्वत पर लापता पर्वतारोही में चार रेस्क्यू

13 मई को नंदा देवी ईस्ट की चोटी फतह करने के लिए गए 12 पर्वतारोहियों में से लापता चार पर्वतारोहियों को रविवार को आईटीबीपी ने वायुसेना की मदद से रेस्क्यू कर लिया है। जबकि आठ विदेशी पर्वतारोही अभी भी लापता हैं।

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

सजने धजने के इस कंपटीशन में कटरीना सब पर भारी, देखिए झलकियां सारे सितारों की

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

खरीदारी करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुई काजोल

2 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:34

62 साल के इंतजार के बाद रखी गई भारत के सबसे नौजवान राज्य की नींव

2 जून 2019

मेनका गांधी 1:20

मोदी कैबिनेट में मंत्री नहीं बनाए जाने पर मेनका गांधी ने दिया ये जवाब

2 जून 2019

Related

Maheshwar Yadav, Tejashwi yadav
Bihar

हार के बाद राजद में बगावती सुर, तेजस्वी के नेतृत्व पर सवाल, नेता प्रतिपक्ष पद से इस्तीफे की मांग

27 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: विधायक के घर की रसोई में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट, पूर्व एमएलए बुरी तरह झुलसी

28 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

बाबा रामदेव के तीसरी संतान वाले बयान के समर्थन में उतरे गिरिराज, बोले- नियंत्रण कानून जरूरी

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में पांच लोगों की हत्या से सनसनी, गया और नवादा में मिले शव

29 मई 2019

गोली से घायल कासिम
Bihar

ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः बेगूसराय में कासिम को पाकिस्तान जाने की बात कह गोली मारी

29 मई 2019

शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई
Bihar

पटना में बेखौफ अपराधियों ने टहलते हुए शख्स को मारी गोली, मौके पर मौत

27 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.