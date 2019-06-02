राबड़ी देवी और जदयू ने दी इफ्तार पार्टी, जीतन राम मांझी समेत पहुंचे कई नेता

Bihar: Visuals of 'iftar' hosted by Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav also present. pic.twitter.com/EVtRHE4H5a— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019
Patna: Former Chief Minister of Bihar and HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi attended 'iftar' hosted by Janata Dal (United). Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and MP from Jamui, Chirag Paswan also present. pic.twitter.com/4Mu1A8IhDh— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार रविवार को अपने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार करेंगे। विस्तार के लंबे समय से अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं। इस विस्तार में जदयू कोटे से छह से सात लोगों को सरकार में शामिल किया जाएगा।
2 जून 2019