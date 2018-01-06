We welcome this judgement, this will prove to be a historic decision in Bihar politics. It is the end of a chapter: KC Tyagi,JDU on #LaluPrasadYadav sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/ODvPFhQXEA— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
We are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down: Tej Pratap Yadav #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/WHG1VFsKam— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
Conviction is conviction.Either 3.5 yrs or 7 yrs .Our charges against Lalu has been vindicated by Court.— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 6, 2018
Rather than practising BJP’s Simple Rule - “Follow us or We will Fix you”. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality.— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018
Congress has always waged war against corruption. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is with RJD and not particular individuals: RPN Singh, Congress #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/oG7tYZFz2W— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
चारा घोटाला के एक मामले में सजा के ऐलान से पहले राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शिकंजा कसा है। ईडी ने 8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया है।
6 जनवरी 2018
