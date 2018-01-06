{"_id":"5a50b9af4f1c1bee6a8b7eee","slug":"political-reaction-after-lalu-prasad-yadav-sentence-in-fodder-scam-by-special-cbi-court-ranchi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

We welcome this judgement, this will prove to be a historic decision in Bihar politics. It is the end of a chapter: KC Tyagi,JDU on #LaluPrasadYadav sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/ODvPFhQXEA — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

We are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down: Tej Pratap Yadav #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/WHG1VFsKam — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Conviction is conviction.Either 3.5 yrs or 7 yrs .Our charges against Lalu has been vindicated by Court. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 6, 2018

'सामाजिक न्याय, सद्भाव और समानता की लड़ाई के लिए मरना पसंद'

Rather than practising BJP’s Simple Rule - “Follow us or We will Fix you”. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018



कांग्रेस नेता आरपीएन सिंह ने कहा है कि, 'भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस ने हमेशा युद्ध छेड़ा है। जहां तक गठबंधन का सवाल है, यह राजद के साथ है ना कि किसी खास व्यक्ति के साथ है।

Congress has always waged war against corruption. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is with RJD and not particular individuals: RPN Singh, Congress #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/oG7tYZFz2W — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018



रांची स्थित सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने लालू प्रसाद यादव को चारा घोटाला में देवघर कोषागार से अवैध निकासी के मामले में साढ़े तीन साल कैद और पांच लाख रुपये जुर्माने का फैसला सुनाया है। इस पर विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों ने प्रतिक्रिया दी।बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी जेडीयू के प्रवक्ता केसी त्यागी ने कहा है कि, 'हम फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। बिहार की राजनीति में यह एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला साबित होगा। इसके साथ ही एक अध्याय खत्म हो गया।'वहीं बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और लालू यादव के छोटे बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने कहा है कि, 'हमें विश्वास है कि उन्हें (लालू यादव को) जमानत मिल जाएगी। हमें न्यायपालिका पर पूरा यकीन है। हम डरनेवाले नहीं हैं।'लालू को सजा के ऐलान के बाद बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार यादव ने कहा कि, 'जुर्म साबित होना जुर्म साबित होना ही होता है। (सजा) भले ही साढ़े तीन साल या सात साल हो। लालू के खिलाफ लगाए गए हमारे आरोप अदालत द्वारा पुष्ट किए गए हैं।'वहीं तेजस्वी यादव ने एक टीवी चैनल से बात करते कहा है कि, 'आज बिहार में घोटालों की झड़ी लगी हुई है। लेकिन बात सिर्फ चारा घोटाला की करते हैं। लालू जी को 100 साल भी जेल में बंद करोगे तो यह उस विचारधारा की लड़ाई में छोटी सी कुर्बानी होगी, जिसको लेकर लालू जी आगे बढ़ते रहे हैं।'