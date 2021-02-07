शहर चुनें

बिहार में भी अलर्ट, नीतीश बोले-उत्तराखंड सरकार के संपर्क में हैं हम

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:49 PM IST
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद बाढ़ के कारण बिहार में भी अलर्ट है। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बताया कि चूंकि गंगा नदी से जुड़ा मामला है, इसलिए हमें भी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। बिहार के अधिकारी उत्तराखंड के अधिकारियों से संपर्क में हैं। 
city & states patna ganga river alert bihar उत्तराखंड ग्लेशियर फटा बिहार नीतीश कुमार बिहार में अलर्ट चमोली chief minister nitish kumar uttarakhand

