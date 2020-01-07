शहर चुनें

Patna: college student allegedly kidnapped from parking and raped

पटना में कॉलेज छात्रा का अपहरण कर किया सामुहिक दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिहार Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 07:14 PM IST
पटना में एक छात्रा का कॉलेज से अपहरण कर सामुहिक दुष्कर्म की वारदात सामने आई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक बदमाशों ने एसके पुरी इलाके से एक कॉलेज की छात्रा का बंदूक की नोक पर कथित तौर पर अपहरण कर सामुहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया। गर्दनीबाग महिला पुलिस स्टेशन की एसएचओ आरती जायसवाल ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। मामले में पुलिस जांच कर रही है।
