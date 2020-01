नीतीश कुमार की दो टूक के बाद बोले पवन वर्मा- पार्टी अपनी विचारधारा स्पष्ट करे

Pawan Verma, JDU:Welcome Mr.Nitsh Kumar's statement that there is space for discussion within party, as that is what I asked for.Was never my intention to hurt him. I want party to have ideological clarity.Awaiting reply to my letter,will decide future course of action after that https://t.co/IMJvNU0W01 pic.twitter.com/KQdL9c8HGP