Nitish government will repair damaged temples and mosques during communal clashes

हिंसा में क्षतिग्रस्त मंदिर, मस्जिदों की मरम्मत कराएगी नीतीश सरकार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पटना Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 06:48 AM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार
बीते दिनों सांप्रदायिक हिंसा के दौरान क्षतिग्रस्त मंदिर और मस्जिदों की नीतीश सरकार मरम्मत कराएगी। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने इसके लिए रकम को मंजूरी दे दी है। 
उल्लेखनीय है कि रामनवमी के दौरान बिहार में कई जगहों पर हिंसा भड़की थी। 

अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, समस्तीपुर, नवादा और औरंगाबाद में हुई हिंसा से पीड़ित लोगों के मुआवजे के लिए भी राशि आवंटित की गई है। गृह विभाग ने गुदरी मस्जिद और जिया-उल-उलूम मदरसा की मरम्मत कराने के लिए दो लाख 13 हजार 700 रुपये की मंजूरी दी है। 

इसी प्रकार औरंगाबाद में हुई हिंसा के पीड़ित लोगों के मुआवजे के लिए भी 25 लाख रुपये की राशि आवंटित की है। यहां कई दुकानें फूंकी गई थीं। सरकार ने नवादा हिंसा में प्रभावित लोगों के मुआवजे के लिए भी आठ लाख 50 हजार रुपये की मंजूरी दी है। 

nitish kumar communal clashes bihar

