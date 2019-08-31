बिहार में लगेगी अरुण जेटली की मूर्ति, राज्य उत्सव के रूप में मनाई जाएगी जयंती: नीतीश कुमार

Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley's statue to be installed in the state, announces Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. CM Kumar also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will every year be celebrated as a state function. pic.twitter.com/m2dSXuSXYE— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
दरभंगा जेल के उप अधीक्षक निर्मल कुमार ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जेल के अधीक्षक संदीप कुमार द्वारा कैदियों पर अत्याचार करने की शिकायत के बाद उनका उत्पीड़न किया जा रहा है।
31 अगस्त 2019