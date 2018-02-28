शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   muzaffarpur hit and run case: accused manoj baitha surrenders in front of police today

9 बच्चों की मौत मामला: निष्कासित भाजपा नेता ने किया सरेंडर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 08:22 AM IST
muzaffarpur hit and run case: accused manoj baitha surrenders in front of police today
मनोज बैठा
मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के झपहा के धर्मपुर गांव में स्थित एक सरकारी स्कूल की इमारत में एक अनियंत्रित कार घुस गई थी। जिसने 33 लोगों को कुचला दिया था। इस घटना में 9 छात्रों की मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में भाजपा के नेता मनोज बैठा का नाम सामने आया था। जिसके बाद पार्टी ने उसे निष्कासित कर दिया था।
भारी दबाव के बीच आज मनोज बैठा ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। घटना के समय मनोज को भी चोट लगी थी। जिसकी वजह से पहले उसे श्री कृष्णा मेडिकल कॉलेज में अस्पताल भर्ती करवाया गया था लेकिन बाद में वहां से उसे पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को बैठा के पिता का बयान आया था जिसमें उनका कहना था कि ड्राइवर गाड़ी को लेकर गया था। हमें नहीं पता कि फिर क्या हुआ।

इस घटना को लेकर विपक्ष मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी पर निशाना साध रही थी। कल विधानसभा के बाहर सभी विपक्षी पार्टियों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। राबड़ी देवी का कहना था कि  सरकार को शर्म आनी चाहिए। शराब पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा है, यह आसानी से उपलब्ध है। जब तक मनोज बैठा गिरफ्तार नहीं हो जाता हम विधानसभा को चलने नहीं देंगे।


 

RELATED

muzaffarpur nitish kumar sushil kumar modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hundreds of fans ran to catch one last glimpse of sridevi
Bollywood

आंखों में आंसू लिए श्रीदेवी के आखिरी दर्शन को दौड़ पड़े सैकड़ों फैंस, सुपरस्टार की मौत से लगा सदमा

28 फरवरी 2018

Reason between Reason behind Sridevi and Boney Kapoor fights
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी-बोनी कपूर के बीच अक्सर इन बातों पर होता था झगड़ा, मौत के बाद खुल रहे राज

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi dead body reached Dubai international airport
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर, हो रही है शव की जांच

27 फरवरी 2018

Raveena Tandon shared her work experience with Sridevi during film Laadla
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन ने श्रीदेवी के साथ बीते पलों को किया याद, शेयर की यह बात

27 फरवरी 2018

These three Bad Habits Actually Prove to High Intelligence
Weird Stories

बुद्धिमान लोगों में होती हैं ये 3 बुरी आदतें, आप में भी है क्या..?

28 फरवरी 2018

Keep your clothes in fridge instead of washing and see the magic
Weird Stories

गजब की टिप: धोने की बजाय फ्रिज में रखें कपड़े, अपनाकर देखें ये तरकीब

28 फरवरी 2018

makeup man subhash shinde revealed the sridevi behaviour on set
Bollywood

शादी के जश्न में मौजूद था श्रीदेवी का मेकअप मैन, अब सामने आकर खोले कई राज

27 फरवरी 2018

Actress Sridevi dead body will arrive by late evening today in Mumbai
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी मौत मामले में बोनी कपूर को क्लीन चिट, देर शाम मुंबई पहुंचेगा पार्थिव शव, कल अंतिम संस्कार

27 फरवरी 2018

Nephew reaches mortuary to claim Sridevi dead body and not Son Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटा अर्जुन कपूर नहीं बल्कि ये रिश्तेदार श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर लेने पहुंचा शवगृह

27 फरवरी 2018

Renuka Shahane shared angry post against media on social media over Sridevi Death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद सलमान की इस 'भाभी' ने मीडिया को सुनाई खरी खोटी, दे डाली नसीहत

27 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

A clash between artists at the stage during the Taj Mahotsav in Agra
Agra

आगराः ताज महोत्सव में स्टेज पर भिड़े कलाकार, पार्श्व गायिका ने बीच में छोड़ा शो

 ताज महोत्सव में पार्श्व गायिका पलक मुच्छाल की प्रस्तुति के दौरान आगरा के ग़ज़ल गायक सुधीर नारायण के साथ झड़प हुई है।

28 फरवरी 2018

up government issued a notice to release salary before holi  
Lucknow

होली से पहले ही आ जाएगी 17 लाख कर्मचारियों की सैलरी

27 फरवरी 2018

Air deccan starts direct flight from jamshedpur to kolkata travel in 30 minutes
Jharkhand

टाटा से कोलकाता की यात्रा घंटों की बजाए मिनटों में होगी पूरी, बुधवार से शुरू हो रही है विमान सेवा

27 फरवरी 2018

promotion of sub inspectors in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

2192 दरोगाओं को होली पर प्रमोशन का तोहफा, 3307 सब इंस्पेक्टरों की भर्ती का रिजल्ट जल्द

28 फरवरी 2018

BJP leader ran away to nepal after he faces allegations to kill nine children by his car in bihar
Bihar

नौ बच्चों को कुचलने के आरोप में घिरा भाजपा नेता नेपाल फरार, पार्टी से निलंबित

27 फरवरी 2018

sanjay dikshit expelled from congress for next six years.
Lucknow

संजय दीक्षित छह साल के लिए कांग्रेस से निष्कासित, नसीमुद्दीन का विरोध करने पर गिरी गाज

27 फरवरी 2018

anshu prakash said he will attend the budget session when cm will assure no violence will be done
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव ने केजरीवाल को लिखी चिट्ठी-सुरक्षा के आश्वासन पर ही मीटिंग में होंगे शामिल

27 फरवरी 2018

bihar hit and run case Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi
Bihar

बिहार हिट एंड रन केस: बच्चों की मौत से आहत मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, नहीं खेलेंगे होली

27 फरवरी 2018

samajwadi party given the ticket to backward candidates in Gorakhpur and phoolpur
Lucknow

सपा ने गोरखपुर उपचुनाव में पिछड़े नेताओं को उतारा

27 फरवरी 2018

Swine flu in Delhi, so far 22 cases have been reported, one killed
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में स्वाइन फ्लू हो रहा हावी, अब तक 22 मामले सामने आए ,एक की मौत

27 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस कारण होली नहीं मनाएंगे बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार

बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने इस बार होली नहीं मनाने का निणर्य लिया है। सीएम नीतीश कुमार हाल ही में मुजफ्फरपुर में हुए हादसे से दुखी हैं।

28 फरवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary dance at holi Milan ceremony in bihar with khesari lal yadav 3:43

VIDEO: देखिए, बिहार पहुंचने पर किसने कहा सपना चौधरी को "आई लव यू"

27 फरवरी 2018

OPPOSITION ATTACK POLICE AND BJP-JDU ALLAINCE FOR MANOJ BAITHA ARREST AFTER MUZZAFARPUR INCIDENT 3:36

कहां है 9 बच्चों की मौत का जिम्मेदार बीजेपी नेता?

27 फरवरी 2018

accused BJP leader driving the vehicle CAUGHT IN CCTV IN MUZAFFARPUR OF BIHAR 3:13

कैसे बचेगा ये बीजेपी नेता, अब तो ‘ऊपरवाले’ ने भी देख लिया

26 फरवरी 2018

CM Nitish Kumar chairs high level meeting over Muzaffarpur incident 1:08

मुजफ्फरपुर एक्सीडेंट मामले में नीतीश कुमार ने उठाया ये कदम

26 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

muzaffarpur incident: a father's pain whose daughter died and son was severely injured
Bihar

बिहारः बेटी का अंतिम संस्कार करता या बेटे का इलाज?

26 फरवरी 2018

Bihar: 9 students dead, 24 injured after a vehicle rammed into a school building in Muzaffarpur
Bihar

बिहार: स्कूल बिल्डिंग में घुसी बेकाबू गाड़ी, 9 छात्रों की मौत, 24 घायल

24 फरवरी 2018

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the escapist mindset is responsible for backwardness of North Bihar
Bihar

उत्तर बिहार के पिछड़ेपन के लिए पलायनवादी मानसिकता जिम्मेदार: मोहन भागवत

8 फरवरी 2018

Mohan Bhagwat to talk directly to the swayamsevaks in Muzaffarpur during his 10 day bihar visit
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर में मोहन भागवत स्वयंसेवकों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद

6 फरवरी 2018

Body of a woman police constable found hanging in police line Muzaffarpur Bihar
Bihar

पुलिस लाइन में महिला सिपाही का शव फंदे से लटका मिला, खुदकुशी पर संदेह

14 जनवरी 2018

speedy truck killed four policemen and injured two in bihar muzaffarpur
Bihar

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में बेकाबू ट्रक ने पुलिस टीम को रौंदा, 5 की मौत, दो घायल

11 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.