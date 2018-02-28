Muzaffarpur hit and run case: Manoj Baitha has been shifted to Patna Medical College & Hospital from Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ताज महोत्सव में पार्श्व गायिका पलक मुच्छाल की प्रस्तुति के दौरान आगरा के ग़ज़ल गायक सुधीर नारायण के साथ झड़प हुई है।
28 फरवरी 2018