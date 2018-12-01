शहर चुनें

Muzaffarpur Shelter Home: Manju Verma said she is from weaker community so she is being victimised

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस : मंजू वर्मा बोलीं, 'मैं पिछड़ी जाति से हूं, इसलिए निशाना बनाया जा रहा है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 05:37 PM IST
मंजू वर्मा
मंजू वर्मा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार की पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा को मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम मामले में आर्म्स एक्ट मामले में कोर्ट के सामने पेश किया गया। कोर्ट से निकलने पर वर्मा ने कहा, 'मुझे पिछले चार महीने से आखर किस बात के लिए परेशान किया जा रहा है? मुझे इसलिए प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है क्योंकि मैं पिछड़ी जाति से आती हूं। मेरे साथ ऐसा इसलिए हो रहा है क्योंकि मैं कुशवाहा समुदाय से हूं और मैं एक महिला हूं।'
पेशी के दौरान उनके पति चंद्रशेखर भी साथ उनके साथ थे। दोनों के हाथों में हथकड़ी लगी हुई थी। पेशी के बाद फिर दोनों को जेल भेज दिया गया। अब 13 दिसंबर को दोनों की अदालत में अगली पेशी होगी।

