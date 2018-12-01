Former Bihar Min Manju Verma after being produced before court in Arms Act case in connection with Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Why am I being tortured for past 4 months? I'm being victimsed because I belong to weaker community, because I'm from Kushwaha community & I'm a woman pic.twitter.com/55x0zfZB5B— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
बिहार के भोजपुर जिले के बिहिया में महिला को निर्वस्त्र घुमाने के मामले में सभी 20 दोषियों की सजा का एलान किया गया है।
30 नवंबर 2018