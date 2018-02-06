अपना शहर चुनें

मुजफ्फरपुर में मोहन भागवत स्वयंसेवकों से करेंगे सीधा संवाद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पटना Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:53 PM IST
खेत और गाय की बात करने मंगलवार को मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचे मोहन भागवत ने लोगों से सीधा संवाद शुरू कर दिया है। 10 दिवसीय बिहार यात्रा पर आए भागवत अगले छह दिनों तक मुजफ्फरपुर के ब्लॉक से लेकर कमिश्नरी स्तर तक के स्वयंसेवकों से संवाद करेंगे। इसके अलावा संघ से जुड़े, वनवासी कल्याण केंद्र, विद्या भारती और ज्ञान प्रवाह को बढ़ाने पर भी भागवत चर्चा करेंगे। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि गंगा को आधार मान आरएसएस ने अपने संगठन को दो हिस्सों में बांट रखा है। उत्तर बिहार में संगठन कमजोर रहा है। आरएसएस ने उत्तर बिहार में शाखाओं की संख्या दोगुनी करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। संघ ने अगले छह महीने के भीतर उत्तर बिहार के हर परिवार तक पहुंच बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बेशक उन्नत खेती और गाय पालन पर चर्चा करेंगे, लेकिन वो राजनीतिक संदेश भी देंगे और संगठन विस्तार का सीधा लक्ष्य भी रखेंगे। 

इससे पहले सोमवार को कामख्या एक्सप्रेस से भागवत पटना पहुंचे और सीधे राजेंद्र नगर स्थित संघ के कार्यालय गए। संघ प्रमुख 23 जनवरी को भी दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर दरभंगा पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान 24 जनवरी को स्वामी विवेकांनद कैंसर अस्पताल का उद्घाटन किया था। 
mohan bhagwat muzaffarpur bihar rss

