बिहार: शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंचा, लोगों ने लगाए भारत माता के नारे

#WATCH Bihar: People chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' & 'Jai Kishor amar rahe' at Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh's residence at his native place in Vaishali's Chak Fateh village, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites. He lost his life in action in #GalwanValley on June 15-16. pic.twitter.com/3FaWd1P4sC