Home ›   Bihar ›   Martyr Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh body reaches on his residence Vaishali Chak Fateh village, people chant Bharat Mata ki jai and Jai Kishor amar rahe

बिहार: शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंचा, लोगों ने लगाए भारत माता के नारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 08:45 AM IST
बिहार के शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंचा
बिहार के शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंचा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारत और चीन के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प में शहीद हुए बिहार के सिपाही जय किशोर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंच गया है। पूरा गांव गम में डूबा हुआ है। शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर सिंह के पार्थिव शरीर को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ले जाते समय वैशाली के चक फतेह गांव में लोगों ने 'भारत माता की जय' और 'जय किशोर अमर रहे' के नारे लगाए। जय किशोर सिंह 15-16 जून को गलवां घाटी में चीन के साथ हुई झड़प में शहीद हो गए थे। 
india china dispute india china border dispute martyr sepoy jai kishor singh jai kishor singh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

