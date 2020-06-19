बिहार: शहीद सिपाही जय किशोर का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव पहुंचा, लोगों ने लगाए भारत माता के नारे

#WATCH Bihar: People chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' & 'Jai Kishor amar rahe' at Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh's residence at his native place in Vaishali's Chak Fateh village, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites. He lost his life in action in #GalwanValley on June 15-16. pic.twitter.com/3FaWd1P4sC— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.