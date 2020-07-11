बिहारः चावल घोटाले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, पीएमएलए के तहत मामला दर्ज

Bihar: Special PMLA Judge, Patna granted 7-day Enforcement Directorate custody, till 15 July, of accused Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for his involvement in cheating of Government treasury in the rice miller scam.— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.