शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Major action in patna rice miller scam, case registered under PMLA against dibesh kumar chaudhary

बिहारः चावल घोटाले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, पीएमएलए के तहत मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 01:07 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पटना में विशेष पीएमएलए न्यायाधीश ने चावल घोटाले में बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए दिबेश कुमार चौधरी नाम के शख्स को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के अंदर 7 दिनों की हिरासत में भेज दिया है। चौधरी पर सरकारी गड़बड़ी एवं धोखाधड़ी में शामिल होने का आरोप है। चौधरी  के खिलाफ धन शोधन निवारण अधिनियम, 2002 (पीएमएलए) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
विज्ञापन

 
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
patna bihar bihar police rice scam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Vikas Dubey Encounter
Kanpur

विकास का अंतिम संस्कार: मीडियाकर्मियों पर भड़की पत्नी रिचा, बोली- जिसने जैसा सलूक किया है वैसा सबक सिखाऊंगी

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

एक था कानपुर वाला विकास दुबे, कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, देखें तस्वीरें

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में हजारों को मिलेगा रोजगार, कॉलेजों में शुरू होंगी परीक्षाएं, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Encounter: एसटीएफ ने कहा- जानवरों को बचाने में पलटी गाड़ी, विकास को जिंदा पकड़ना चाहते थे

10 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ही नहीं ग्राम प्रधान ने भी दी थी पुलिसवालों को दर्दनाक मौत, टॉर्च से ढूंढकर मार रहा था राम सिंह

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Encounter: कानपुर एनकाउंटर के मास्टरमाइंड विकास दुबे की मौत से खत्म नहीं हुई कहानी, अब अगला नंबर इनका

10 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Encounter: विकास दुबे ने उज्जैन में चली थी ये चाल, इस शख्स के बताए रास्ते पर चला, लेकिन फिर भी...

10 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey
Delhi NCR

दोनों पांव में डली थी रॉड और लंगड़ाकर चलता था विकास, फिर जान बचाने को कैसे भागा वो

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बेटा चहकते हुए बोला, अम्मा जल्दी से टीवी खोलो, विकास मारा गया है

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: दुर्दांत विकास के गांव बिकरू में पसरा सन्नाटा, जमीदोज मकान, सुनसान गलियां, सहमे लोग और भी बहुत कुछ

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited