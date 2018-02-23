शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Jharkhand High Court rejected bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav

जेल में ही होली मनाएंगे लालू यादव, झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने नहीं दी जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 01:12 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court rejected bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav
lalu
चारा घोटाला मामले में सजा काट रहे लालू प्रसाद यादव को बड़ा झटका लगा है। देवघर कोषागार से अवैध निकासी मामले में झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने लालू को जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया है।  कोर्ट ने दस्तावेजों को देखने के बाद सीबीआई के फैसले को बरकरार रखते हुए कहा कि डेढ़ साल की सजा काटने के बाद ही लालू को जमानत मिल सकेगी। 
 


आपको बता दें कि लालू प्रसाद यादव ने कोर्ट से निवेदन किया था कि सुनवाई जल्दी करें। लालू का तर्क था कि अगर जमानत मिलेगी तो वह परिवार के साथ होली मना सकेंगे। 23 दिसंबर को लालू को सुनाई गई सजा पर उन्होंने अपील की थी। 9 फरवरी को कोर्ट ने सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत से सजा से जुड़े दस्तावेज मांगे थे। 

दरअसल, चारा घोटाले के देवघर और चाईबासा कोषागार मामले में सीबीआई कोर्ट ने लालू प्रसाद को साढ़े तीन साल और पांच साल की सजा सुनाई है। इस फैसले को उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। लालू की ओर से देवघर मामले में जमानत याचिका दायर की गई थी। सुनवाई के दौरान जबलपुर कोर्ट के वकील राजेंद्र सिंह ने कोर्ट में लालू प्रसाद की ओर से दलील रखी। कोर्ट ने उनकी दलील मानने से इंकार कर दिया। 

सुनवाई से पहले लालू प्रसाद यादव के वकील ने उम्मीद जताई थी कि उन्हें राहत मिल सकती है लेकिन देवघर कोषागार से फर्जी कागजात के आधार पर लाखों रुपये की निकासी के मामले में कोर्ट ने सजा को बरकरार रखा है।  

RELATED

lalu prasad yadav deoghar treasury matter fodder scam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Research Shows Cleaning Wipes And Dish Washing Sponges Are More Unhygienic Than Toilet Seat
Home Remedies

सावधान! टॉयलेट सीट से हजारों गुना गंदी है आपके किचन में रखी यह चीज, काम आएंगे ये टिप्स

23 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan plans to produce a tv show on cops after dus ka dum
Bollywood

अब छोटे पर्दे पर भी 'रॉबिनहुड पांडे' बनेंगे सलमान खान, जल्द लेकर आएंगे टीवी शो

23 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss Kannada 5 sets completely destroyed with massive fire
Bollywood

फिनाले के कुछ दिन बाद ही बिग बॉस के सेट से आई बुरी खबर, मेकर्स को लगा 9 करोड़ रुपए का चूना

23 फरवरी 2018

Without knowing this people believed Bad Omen sign of a cat
Supernatural Stories

बिल्ली रास्ता काटे तो क्या है इसका मतलब, यहां पढ़ें सभी संकेत

23 फरवरी 2018

Dipika Kakar and Shoib Ibrahim wedding reception details leaked
Television

शादी के बाद दीपिका पहनेंगी ये ड्रेस, मुंबई के इस होटल में लगेगा सेलिब्रिटीज का जमावड़ा

23 फरवरी 2018

Tokyo To Have Tallest Wooden Skyscraper Under W350 Project Designed By Japanese Company
World of Wonders

यहां बनेगी दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची 'लकड़ी की इमारत', पानी की तरह बहेगा पैसा

23 फरवरी 2018

Do You Know Why Colombian Village Quinamayo Celebrates Christmas in February
World of Wonders

25 दिसंबर नहीं, इस गांव में दो महीने बाद मनाते हैं क्रिसमस, कारण नहीं जानते होंगे आप

23 फरवरी 2018

actress raima sen says to get film dont sleep with the director
Bollywood

हीरोइन का बॉलीवुड पर चौंकाने वाल बयान- 'न्यूकमर्स फिल्म पाने के लिए...'

23 फरवरी 2018

ram gopal varma may land up in jail for shooting his new controversial film in hyderabad
Bollywood

God Sex and Truth: अगर सच में ऐसा हुआ तो रामगोपाल वर्मा का जेल जाना तय

23 फरवरी 2018

oscar awards pakistan film records better than india
Hollywood

Oscar Awards: पाकिस्तान ने इस मामले में भारत को छोड़ा है पीछे, सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन

23 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

No interview for class III and IVth recruitment in himachal govt jobs
Shimla

भर्ती के लिए इंटरव्यू को लेकर जयराम सरकार ने लिया ये फैसला

जयराम सरकार भी तृतीय और चतुर्थ श्रेणियों के कर्मचारियों की भर्ती के लिए इंटरव्यू नहीं लेगी।

23 फरवरी 2018

caste discrimination case cheshta school smc teachers terminated
Shimla

जातीय भेदभाव मामले में शिक्षकों पर गिरी गाज, सेवाएं समाप्त

23 फरवरी 2018

Tejashwi Yadav slams nitish goverment and alleged for mixing poision in food
Bihar

तेजस्वी का नीतीश सरकार पर हमला, कहा- मेरे खाने में मिलाया जा रहा है जहर

23 फरवरी 2018

girl who never missed a day of school
Kanpur

पिछले दस सालाें से इस लड़की ने एक भी दिन स्कूल नहीं किया बंक

23 फरवरी 2018

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said governmnet ministers are shouting here
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया ने बीजेपी मंत्रियों पर कसा तंज, कहा- वोट के लिए कर रहे हैं कांव-कांव

23 फरवरी 2018

joshimath sem village house caught fire
Dehradun

गढ़वाल के एक और गांव में लगी भीषण आग, कई परिवार हुए बेघर

23 फरवरी 2018

child line sirmour escaped minor girl from haryana
Shimla

ससुराल के जुल्मों से विवाहित नाबालिग को मिल गई मुक्ति

23 फरवरी 2018

IT raids Lalu Prasad Yadav relative and ex MP Subhash Yadav house in Danapur bihar
Bihar

लालू के करीबी और बालू ठेकेदार सुभाष यादव के घर IT का छापा

23 फरवरी 2018

tharali MLA maganlal Shah's health deteriorated
Dehradun

थराली विधायक मगनलाल शाह की तबियत बिगड़ी, CM सहित कई नेता पहुंचे अस्पताल

23 फरवरी 2018

मोदी जी, न लोन मिल रहा न नौकरी
Bareilly

मोदी जी, न लोन मिल रहा न नौकरी

23 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अपराधियों की छोड़िए यहां तो 150 पुलिसवाले हो गए लापता

पटना में एक चौंकाने वाली खबर सामने आई है।

23 फरवरी 2018

BIHAR 10TH STUDENTS REACTED AFTER BAN ON SHOES IN EXAM 2:35

‘चप्पल पहनकर परीक्षा देने से हो रही हमारी पर्सनैलिटी खराब’

21 फरवरी 2018

Bihar Education Minister SAY TO Students can’t wear shoes, socks during board exams 1:27

बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री का बयान, अब जूते-मोजे उतारकर देनी होगी परीक्षा

19 फरवरी 2018

BJP MLA lal babu Prasad started urinating in open in motihari 3:09

VIDEO: बीजेपी विधायक की गंदी बात, देखिए पीछे मुड़कर क्या किया

19 फरवरी 2018

Bomb disposal squad defuses IED in Arrah BIHAR 3:00

VIDEO: आरा की धर्मशाला से मिले बमों को ऐसे किया गया डिफ्यूज

17 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

IT raids Lalu Prasad Yadav relative and ex MP Subhash Yadav house in Danapur bihar
Bihar

लालू के करीबी और बालू ठेकेदार सुभाष यादव के घर IT का छापा

23 फरवरी 2018

JMM leader Hemant Soren meets RJD chief Lalu Yadav in jail signals political alliance in Jharkhand
Jharkhand

जेल में लालू यादव से मिले झामुमो पार्टी के अध्यक्ष हेमंत सोरेन, झारखंड की सियासत में हलचल

21 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam PNB Fraud Case Lalu yadav comments on PM modi and asked Where is the watchman
Bihar

PNB फ्रॉड केस: लालू का पीएम पर तंज, पूछा- कहां है चौकीदार?

15 फरवरी 2018

Court summons Lalu yadav daughter Misa Bharti and her husband shailesh in money laundering case
India News

कोर्ट ने लालू यादव की बेटी और दामाद को मनी लांड्रिंग केस में समन भेजा

9 फरवरी 2018

Jagannath Mishra guilty in fodder scam, surrender, sentenced to five years jail
India News

चारा घोटाले में दोषी जगन्नाथ मिश्रा ने किया सरेंडर, पांच साल की सजा के लिए भेजे गए लालू वाली जेल

6 फरवरी 2018

Lalu prasad Yadav gibe on Modi government gave BJP full marks for lying in name of budget 2018
Bihar

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर लालू का कटाक्ष, कहा- झूठ बोलने के लिए BJP को 100 में से 100 नंबर

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.