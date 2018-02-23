जेल में ही होली मनाएंगे लालू यादव, झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने नहीं दी जमानत

Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea rejected by Jharkhand High Court in Deoghar Treasury matter. He was earlier sentenced for three and a half years in the case by a CBI court. pic.twitter.com/ZIauSnDhFQ— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जयराम सरकार भी तृतीय और चतुर्थ श्रेणियों के कर्मचारियों की भर्ती के लिए इंटरव्यू नहीं लेगी।
23 फरवरी 2018