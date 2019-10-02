हैदराबाद के लिए उड़ान भरते ही फ्लाइट में आई तकनीकी खराबी, वापस पटना एयरपोर्ट पर उतारी

GoAir: GoAir flight from Patna to Hyderabad returned after take off due to a technical glitch. The flight landed safely at Patna Airport with 146 passengers on board. Subsequently, all passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft that reached the destination. pic.twitter.com/mV50ABAXjh— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
बिहार के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ के कारण अभी तक 43 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। राज्य में अगले दो दिन भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है।
2 अक्टूबर 2019