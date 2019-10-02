शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद के लिए उड़ान भरते ही फ्लाइट में आई तकनीकी खराबी, वापस पटना एयरपोर्ट पर उतारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 09:25 PM IST
पटना से हैदराबाद जाने वाली गोएयर की फ्लाइट को तकनीकी खराबी आने के कारण उड़ान भरने के बाद वापस एयरपोर्ट पर उतारा गया। 146 यात्रियों को ले जा रही फ्लाइट पटना एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षित उतरी। इसके बाद, सभी यात्रियों को वैकल्पिक विमान के जरिए हैदराबाद भेजा गया।
