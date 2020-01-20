शहर चुनें

बिहार: गया एयरपोर्ट पर तीन लाख डॉलर के साथ पांच म्यांमार की महिला हिरासत में

एनआई, गया Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 01:27 AM IST
डॅालर (सांकेतिक)
बिहार पुलिस ने म्यांमार की पांच महिलाओं को तीन लाख अमेरिकी डॉलर के साथ हिरासत में लिया है। शनिवार को गया एयरपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने म्यांमार की पांच महिलाओं के पास से तीन लाख डॉलर बरामद किए। पुलिस पांचों महिलाओं को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
