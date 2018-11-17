बिहार के नवादा जिले में दवा की दुकान में विस्फोट, पांच लोग घायल 

Bihar: Five people injured in an explosion at a makeshift traditional medicine shop in Nawada district's Rajauli, police investigation underway— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार के बेगूसराय में में मशहूर डांसर सापना चौधरी के प्रोग्राम में स्टेज पर चढ़ने को लेकर भगदड़ का माहौल बन गया। सपना को देखने के लिए भीड़ बेकाबू हो गई जिसे काबू में करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा।
16 नवंबर 2018