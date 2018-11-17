शहर चुनें

Five people injured in an explosion at a medicine shop in Rajauli Nawada

बिहार के नवादा जिले में दवा की दुकान में विस्फोट, पांच लोग घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नवादा Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 01:28 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के नवादा जिले के राजौली में एक अस्थायी पारंपरिक दवा की दुकान में विस्फोट हो गया। इस विस्फोट में पांच लोग घायल हो गए। विस्फोट के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर ही है। 
