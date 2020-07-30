शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Eight people in the state died due to lightning strikes today in Bihar

बिहार में बिजली गिरने से आठ लोगों की मौत, सीएम नीतीश ने किया मुआवजे का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 09:13 PM IST
lightning
lightning - फोटो : अमर उजाला

बिहार में आज बिजली गिरने की वजह से आठ लोगों की जान चली गई। जान गंवाने वालों में शेखपुरा के तीन, जमुई के तीन, सीवान और बेगूसराय के एक-एक लोग शामिल हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मृतकों के परिजनों को चार-चार लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की है। 
मौसम और प्रकृति की मार के आगे बिहार के लोग बेबस हैं। एक तरफ राज्य कोरोना की मार झेल रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ बाढ़ से हाहाकार है। इसके बाद वज्रपात की घटना ने लोगों की जीना मुहाल कर दिया है। जुलाई के महीने में बिहार में वज्रपात की चपेट में आने से कई लोगों की मौत हुई।
lightning strikes in bihar

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

