बिहार में बिजली गिरने से आठ लोगों की मौत, सीएम नीतीश ने किया मुआवजे का एलान

Eight people in the state died due to lightning strikes today - 3 each in Sheikhpura and Jamui and 1 each in Siwan and Begusarai. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (in file pic) announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each to the next of the kin of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/LX6wlshvCR— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
