शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Congress MP and party incharge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil tests positive for COVID19

बिहार कांग्रेस प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 07:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल - फोटो : self

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार कांग्रेस प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल शुक्रवार को कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए। उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'आज मैंने कोरोना का RT-PCR टेस्ट करवाया तो मैं कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया हूं। आप सभी की शुभकामना के साथ कोरोना से भी लड़ लेंगे। कोई चिंता की बात नहीं है।'
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar shaktisinh gohil शक्ति सिंह गोहिल coronavirus bihar election bihar assembly election 2020 बिहार चुनाव बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव बिहार कांग्रेस प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल congress mp and party incharge for bihar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

IPL 2020: बुमराह ने वो कर दिखाया जहां आजतक कोई हिंदुस्तानी नहीं पहुंच पाया

6 नवंबर 2020

best phone under 15000
Gadgets

Best Phone Under 15000: आपके लिए बेस्ट दिवाली गिफ्ट बन सकते हैं ये पांच स्मार्टफोन

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पूनम पांडे और मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

अश्लीलता पर छिड़ी बहस, अपूर्व असरानी बोले- न्यूड होने पर मिलिंद सोमन की तारीफ और पूनम को जेल क्यों?

6 नवंबर 2020

बुमराह और बोल्ट
Cricket News

शुरुआती आठ गेंदों पर ही तय हो गई थी दिल्ली की हार, मारक था बुमराह-बोल्ट का वार

6 नवंबर 2020

WhatsApp Pay
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp पेमेंट को भारत में मिली हरी झंडी, गूगल पे को मिलेगी बड़ी चुनौती

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
whatsapp pay
Tech Diary

WhatsApp Pay भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, आपके काम की पांच बातें

6 नवंबर 2020

Money transferred in wrong account
Banking Beema

गलती से दूसरे अकाउंट में भेज दिए पैसे? तो जानिए कैसे वापस मिलेगा पैसा

6 नवंबर 2020

नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली
Moradabad

17 घंटे धरना, फिर भी ससुराल में प्रवेश नहीं, बेटी की बिगड़ी तबीयत, नेहा बोली-पति से कोई बैर नहीं अपना घर...

6 नवंबर 2020

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति की पहली करोड़पति प्रतियोगी
Television

KBC 12: दिल्ली की नाजिया नसीम बनीं केबीसी 12 की पहली करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर टिकीं सबकी निगाहें

6 नवंबर 2020

पूनम पांडे और सैम बॉम्बे
Bollywood

पूनम पांडे और सैम बॉम्बे को मिली बेल, गोवा में अश्लील वीडियो शूट करने का है आरोप

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X